Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/11 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-3, 3.14) vs. Reno RHP Casey Kelly (1-4, 5.53)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

DEL LHP Tayler Saucedo - recalled by Seattle

DEL C Harry Ford - placed on the Temporary Inactive List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took their third shutout loss of the season on Thursday night, falling 2-0 to the Reno Aces...the Rainiers were held to just three hits, the second-fewest of the season, trailing the two hits recorded on April 1, also at Reno...Reno got on the board in the second inning on an RBI double from AJ Vukovich and scored again in the fourth inning thanks to a solo home run from Aramis Garcia to take a 2-0 lead...Blas Castaño took the loss, despite allowing just the two runs over 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and a walk, striking out five...Trevor Gott, Collin Snider and Hagen Danner threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

JULY JAMMING: Since the calendar turned to July, the Rainiers have been one of the best teams in Triple-A, going 7-2, tied with Sacramento and Indianapolis for the best record in the circuit...offensively, Tacoma leads all Triple-A teams with 84 runs, 100 hits, 58 walks drawn and with a .418 on-base percentage, ranking second with a .308 batting average (first: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, .314)...the Rainiers' .861 OPS in July is the sixth-best in Triple-A...on the mound, the Rainiers' 20 walks issued are tied for the fewest in Triple-A, their 1.27 WHIP is the second-best, trailing Gwinnett (1.25) and the six home runs allowed by Tacoma in July are the second-fewest in Triple-A.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor, who leads the PCL with 70 runs scored, is the only Triple-A player (and one of two in the minor leagues - GBO's Konnor Griffin), to record 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBI, 20 steals and 70 runs scored...the only Major League player to amass those totals this season is Elly De La Cruz...Taylor, who amassed those totals in 2024 (19 2B, 11 HR, 75 RBI, 50 SB, 93R) is one of only three Rainiers in the last 20 years to accomplish that feat in a season, joining Mason McCoy, who did so in 2022, and Shin-Soo Choo, who did so in 2005...Taylor is one of two Triple-A players since 2005 to get to that mark in 90 games, the other being Collin Cowgill, who did so for Reno in 2011.

LABRADA LIGHTING IT UP: Since joining the Rainiers on June 29, OF Victor Labrada has hit the ground running, recording a hit in each of his first nine games that he's recorded a plate appearance, hitting .371 (13x35), good for ninth in the PCL in that span...he also ranks seventh in the league with a .463 on-base percentage since his debut...Labrada has recorded multiple hits in four of his nine games...his nine-game hit streak is the Rainiers' fifth-longest of the season.

DANNER'S DEALING: RHP Hagen Danner threw a scoreless inning on Thursday, his sixth consecutive appearance without allowing a run, dating back to June 27...in that time, Danner has thrown 6.0 innings, allowing just four hits and a walk, while striking out six, sporting a 0.83 WHIP in that span...it's Danner's second streak of at least five scoreless outings, matching his five-game stretch from April 17-May 2...Danner is the only Rainier to log multiple scoreless streaks of at least five games this season.

TACKING ON WITH TWO OUTS: Tacoma drove in seven of their 11 runs in Wednesday's 11-0 victory with two outs...Tacoma's 182 two-out RBI are the sixth-most in Triple-A and their 204 strikeouts with two outs are the fewest in Triple-A...Samad Taylor leads the Rainiers and is tied for third in the PCL with 29 two-out RBI this season...over their last 12 games, 38 of the Rainiers 101 RBI have come with two outs...the 38 two-out RBI in that time are the third-most in Triple-A.

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Snider has made three appearances with Tacoma, throwing 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing four hits, no walks and striking out three...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, eight-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .382 (13x34) with a double, three home runs and 14 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 36 RBI are the third-most and his 19 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .630 and fifth with a 1.037 OPS.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, 14-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .462 (24x52) with two doubles and a pair of home runs, driving in 10...over his current 22-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), Rivas is hitting .411 (30x73) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 16 and while drawing 19 walks, owning a 1.175 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .477, ranking fourth in the PCL with 23 walks and sixth with a .340 batting average and a .987 OPS

MARINERS UPDATE: Bryan Woo carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Yankees, but New York rallied and beat Seattle 6-5 in 10 innings on Thursday night...Woo finished the game with 7.1 innings, charged with two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out five...Woo walked the first two batters of the game before retiring 20 in a row before he gave up a leadoff single in the eighth inning...Dominic Canzone tallied three hits and Jorge Polanco hit his 14th home run of the season in the loss.







