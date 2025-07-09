Isotopes Fall to Express, 5-3
July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth frame but relented four runs in the inning and only managed one hit the rest of the way en route to a 5-3 defeat Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is 9-22 over its last 31 games since winning eight of ten from May 23-June 3.
-The Isotopes are 5-15 over their last 20 road contests. The club has been outscored 154-105 during the time frame.
-Albuquerque is 2-8 in game two after the club won the first contest of the series.
-Since 2022, the Isotopes have won just 10 of their last 35 games at Dell Diamond. The club has not won a series in Round Rock since July 8-13, 2021, when the won five of six.
-Dustin Harris belted a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first inning, the fifth leadoff homer surrendered by the Isotopes this season (last: Zack Gelof, June 27 at Las Vegas). The last Express player with a leadoff dinger was Ezequiel Duran on July 24, 2024, in Albuquerque.
-Albuquerque has recorded just six extra-base hits over its last four games, all homers.
-The Isotopes have been held without a double in four-straight games for the first time since May 26-28, 2015 (doubleheader on May 26).
-Albuquerque was held to three hits on the night, the third fewest on the year and fewest since May 8 at Oklahoma City (two).
-Ezequiel Tovar played in his fourth rehab game with the Isotopes and went 0-for-4. Over his four contests, is 2-for-16 with three punchouts.
-Zac Veen went 0-for-4, ending his career-high hit streak at 14 games. During streak he slashed .466/.508/.724 with four doubles, one triple, three homers, 13 RBI and six walks. Eight of the 14 games were multi-hit contests. It was the third-longest active streak in the PCL and fourth-longest by an Isotope this season.
-Drew Romo belted his third homer of the year and second in his last nine games. Is 9-for-24 with three doubles, a homer, four walks and four RBI in his last seven games after going 18-for-81 in his first 22 contests.
-Sam Hilliard played in his first game with Albuquerque since May 28 and swatted his seventh homer of the year. Has reached base in 39 of 40 games started.
-Aaron Schunk connected on his eighth homer of the year and third in his last six contests. Over his last 10 games is slashing .343/.342/.686 with one double, one triple, three homers and 11 RBI. Has an RBI in seven of his last 10 contests.
On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:15 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is expected to start Tanner Gordon while Ty Blach is slated to toe the rubber for Round Rock.
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Isotopes Fall to Express, 5-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Ivey Spins Second-Straight Quality Start in Wednesday Night Loss - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - July 9, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Kasia Sobol, Manager of Birth Tissue Recovery for Donor Network West Set to Run the Bases July 11, 2025 - Reno Aces
- Integris Health "Home Run for Life" Celebrations Continue During Second Half of OKC Comets Season - Oklahoma City Comets
- Rainiers Beat Aces 12-10, Turn Triple Play in Series-Opening Win - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dominant Pitching Leads Bees Past Sacramento in 2-0 Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Drops Eighth Straight, Falls 12-10 to Tacoma in Series Opener - Reno Aces
- Waldron Pitches Seven Shutout Innings in Tuesday Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Hold on for 6-5 Series-Opening Win over Round Rock - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.