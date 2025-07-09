Waldron Pitches Seven Shutout Innings in Tuesday Win

El Paso starter Matt Waldron pitched seven shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 11-4 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the opener of a six-game series.

Waldron's seven innings tied his career high for longest start and was the longest start by an El Paso pitcher this season. The Chihuahuas sent nine or more batters to the plate in the first and second innings and brought in five runs in both frames. The second inning rally included Mason McCoy's second grand slam of the season and the fifth of the year by the Chihuahuas.

The Chihuahuas walked 10 times to tie their season high. Nine of the Chihuahuas' 11 runs came on two-out hits. El Paso's 47-41 overall record ties the club's season high for most games over .500.

Team Records: Las Vegas (7-6, 56-32), El Paso (47-41, 9-4)

