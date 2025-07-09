Kasia Sobol, Manager of Birth Tissue Recovery for Donor Network West Set to Run the Bases July 11, 2025

RENO, Nev. - Kasia Sobol, Donor Network West's manager of birth tissue donation program, started in her role six months ago with the ambitious goal of reaching 325 tissue recoveries within the first year of the program. Since its launch in February 2025, servicing two northern Nevada hospitals-Carson Tahoe Medical Center and Humboldt General Hospital-Donor Network West has successfully recovered 242 birth tissues, with a consent to donate rate above 90%.

"The labor and delivery staff at both of our partner hospitals have been absolutely amazing," said Sobol. "They are all well versed in what birth tissue can do for people through tissue donation and many expecting parents are excited about the possibility to 'pay it forward' and donate their placenta or umbilical cord to make a positive impact in someone's life."

One in 20 Americans requires some type of tissue transplant each year due to injuries, disease or surgical reconstruction. Donated birth tissue can be used to heal patients in several ways, including in the treatment of painful wounds and burns, reconstructive surgeries and spinal procedures to alleviate pain from scar tissue. Tissue donation is often used for healing treatments and helps to end unnecessary suffering.

As the only federally designated organ procurement organization serving northern Nevada, and the only birth tissue program in Northern Nevada that accepts tissue from both vaginal and C-section deliveries, Donor Network West wants expecting parents to know about its tissue donation program. Birth through either c-section or vaginal delivery methods are eligible. Birth tissue donation is a type of living donation and poses no risk to the parent's or baby's health.

"Kasia has been a true champion of this program in northern Nevada and, thanks to her efforts in starting the Birth Tissue Recovery Program with Donor Network West, we have seen some really remarkable results," said Matt Graves, Vice President of Donor Operations for Northern Nevada. "One donor can have a significant impact. A single placenta can create up to 100 tissue grafts for patients in need. Birth tissue donation also supports the development of new treatments and scientific research."

Sobol will be running the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, July 11, 2025, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers.

"This is our fourth year, and second game this season, of partnering with Donor Network West for the Home Run for Life series, and we're honored to highlight the transformative power of organ and tissue donation," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "We strongly support this lifesaving mission and are proud to play a role in raising awareness about the critical importance of organ donation."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the second Home Run for Life game of the 2025 season.

Community members are encouraged to consider the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.







