Integris Health "Home Run for Life" Celebrations Continue During Second Half of OKC Comets Season

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series continues Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as three honorees are set to be recognized throughout the second half of the 2025 Oklahoma City Comets season.

Oklahomans who have overcome significant health challenges will be celebrated on the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in July and August as the Oklahoma City Comets and INTEGRIS Health continue their impactful "Home Run For Life" series for a 14th consecutive season.

With the support of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health, these Oklahomans have persevered through medical hardships. To symbolize the end of their health struggles, honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during an in-game ceremony. They also receive an OKC Comets jersey, a commemorative baseball bat and enjoy the baseball game from an entertainment suite.

"These powerful on-field celebrations bring our baseball games to a pause on these special nights and allow us to celebrate amazing Oklahomans," OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty said. "Through our INTEGRIS Health 'Home Run For Life' recognitions, our fans, players and staff are able to share in these inspiring stories while we thank the frontline staff at INTEGRIS Health who have helped make them possible."

The season-long series began in April and continues Friday with the recognition of Charley Maynard, who has been living with and receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer for more than 18 years. He was originally given two to seven months to live when he received his diagnosis at the age of 46. Maynard is now in his mid-60s and managing the disease thanks to the care he has received at the INTEGRIS Health Cancer Institute at INTEGRIS Health Southwest Medical Center.

To read the full story about Maynard's journey, please visit the OKC Comets "Beyond the Bricks" website at: medium.com/beyond-the-bricks. Photos of Maynard can be downloaded here (please credit: OKC Comets).

Also during the second half of the season, Lloyd Vines will be recognized Friday, Aug. 1 and Tristen Cherry Friday, Aug. 29.

Vines was brought to the Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center where he received life-saving ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) following an emergency surgery and septic shock at just 33 years old. ECMO is a lifesaving therapy that provides support to patients' heart and/or lungs that are severely diseased or damaged. After five weeks on ECMO, Vines was brought back to health from the brink of death.

Cherry was involved in a deadly car crash at the age of 24 during which he suffered major facial trauma, breaking nearly every bone in his face, along with suffering additional fractures. Cherry was treated in the level II trauma center at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center and then received additional treatment at Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation. His best friend and step-sister were also injured and Cherry tragically lost his fiancé in the crash less than one month before their scheduled wedding day.

Full feature articles about each recipient, including Vines and Cherry, will be posted on the "Beyond the Bricks" website prior to their respective recognition dates, along with photos.

The Comets are in the midst of a nine-game homestand that continues at 7:05 tonight against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Promotional highlights for the rest of the homestand include:

- Thursday, July 10 (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

- Friday, July 11 (7:05 p.m.) - On Western Heritage Night, a trick roper and stunt performer, Native American dancers and musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry will celebrate and highlight Oklahoma's multicultural influences and unique history. Fireworks presented by Devon Energy are scheduled to follow the game.

July 11 is also Toby Keith Night with a special ticket package available that features an OKC Comets-branded red Solo cup giveaway and a portion of each ticket sold using this link will help support Toby Keith's OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home away from home for children battling cancer and their families.

Groups of 10 or more can take part in a Braum's Friends and Family Night offer, featuring a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

- Saturday, July 12 (7:05 p.m.) - On the first-ever Bluey Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, special guests Bluey and Bingo will make their Bricktown debuts and be on hand for photo opportunities. The night is slated to feature Bluey-themed skits and games and the opportunity to meet both Bluey and Bingo. To ensure a photo opportunity with Bluey and Bingo, please purchase a VIP meet-and-greet option at okccomets.com. Without a VIP meet-and-greet ticket, guests will not be guaranteed to meet Bluey and Bingo as photos are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed during two general public meet-and-greets from 7:30-8 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. Saturday.

- Sunday, July 13 (1:05 p.m.) - On a Family Sunday, select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to the game's 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







