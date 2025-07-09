Rainiers Beat Aces 12-10, Turn Triple Play in Series-Opening Win

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (46-42, 8-5) came back to defeat the Reno Aces (40-48, 3-10) 12-10 in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday night. With the win, Tacoma extended a three-game winning streak and has now won six of the last seven contests.

Reno scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to ignite the scoring. Back-to-back singles from Albert Almora and Jorge Barrosa stationed two for a two-run double from Adrian Castillo to put the Aces on the board.

Tacoma took the lead in the second inning, driving in five runs after sending eight to the plate. A single from Tyler Locklear along with a walk from Leody Taveras put two aboard for a two-run double from Spencer Packard (15). Austin Shenton reached with a walk to set the stage for a three-run homer from Samad Taylor (13) to propel Tacoma to their first lead of the night, 5-2.

In the bottom of the second, A.J. Vukovich and Connor Kaiser both singled to start the inning to put runners at first and third. With no outs in the inning, Jorge Barrosa came to the plate and lined into a triple play. Barrosa lined out to third where Shenton tapped the bag before firing to first base to complete Tacoma's first triple play in the last 20 years and the second turned in Triple-A this season.

The Aces regained the edge with a three-run bottom of the third. A two-run double from Albert Almora Jr. along with an RBI triple for Vukovich put Reno back on top, 6-5.

Tacoma combined for seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Leo Rivas and Victor Labrada singled before a walk from Shenton loaded the bases. Taylor worked a walk to tie the game at six. Rhylan Thomas laced a two-run double to right field to highlight the inning and extend an 8-6 lead. One more run scored for Tacoma when a wild pitch brought in Taylor from third.

The scoring continued in the fifth inning when Tacoma added on three more runs. Labrada hit his second double with the Rainiers to drive in Taveras who reached on a walk. Tacoma tacked on two more runs after a pair of wild pitches brought in Packard and Labrada.

With Tacoma up 12-6, Reno brought in a run in the home half of the seventh with an RBI single from Andy Weber. Still holding a five-run lead heading into the ninth, Reno went on to score three runs. A single from Seth Brown along with a walk from Vukovich put two on base. With two outs and Reno down to their last strike, Connor Kaiser hit a three-run homer to put the Aces within two. Almora Jr. and Barrosa both worked walks and with the winning run at the plate, Jesse Hahn struck out Adrian Del Castillo and Tacoma held on to take the opener, 12-10.

Josh Fleming earned the win for Tacoma with 1.1 perfect innings with one strikeout in relief. Cesar Gomez was saddled with the loss after tossing 3.1 innings allowing eight runs on five hits while walking three and striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

The triple play turned in the bottom of the second inning tonight was the first Rainiers triple play since 2005...the triple play was the second at Triple-A this year joining the Louisville Bats (CIN) who turned one on April 29th...the last PCL team to turn a triple play was Sugar Land, who turned 2 last year (last 6/20/24).

Tuesday's game was the Rainiers' 7th in a row scoring at least 6 runs...that now ties for the longest streak in the PCL this year, joining a 7-game streak for OKC that lasted from June 12th-19th.

Tacoma's 5 doubles are tied for the second-most they've hit in a game this season, and just the 3rd time this year they've hit at least 5 doubles, trailing the 6 they hit on May 11th against Sacramento.







