Reno Drops Eighth Straight, Falls 12-10 to Tacoma in Series Opener

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-10, 40-48) dropped their eighth straight game in a 12-10 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (8-5, 46-42), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the defeat, Reno's offense awoke with 14 hits, including five multi-hit performances. However, pitching woes continued, as the staff surrendered 12 runs on 10 hits and issued eight walks.

Connor Kaiser helped keep things close late, launching a three-run homer in the ninth inning-his sixth of the season-to pull Reno within two. The blast capped a four-hit night for the slick-fielding infielder, who has found his rhythm at the plate. Over his last 19 games, Kaiser is hitting .361 (22-for-61) with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 11 RBI, lifting his season slash line from .198/.314/.351 to .241/.355/.439.

Jorge Barrosa extended baseball's longest hitting streak of the 2025 season to 29 games. The electrifying outfielder has been scorching hot during the stretch, going 48-for-126 (.381) with 11 extra-base hits, including three homers, and 24 RBI.

Adrian Del Castillo got the Aces on the board early with a two-run double over the center fielder's head in the first inning. The 25-year-old has been productive when in the lineup, batting .282/.420/.462 with one double, two home runs, and 10 RBI across 10 games this season.

Andy Weber continued his hot hitting, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. After a slow start to the year, the infielder has turned things around since June 6, going 32-for-84 (.381) with 13 extra-base hits and 15 RBI.

Aramis Garcia added to the offensive effort, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The veteran backstop has been a steady presence at the plate all season, slashing .250/.387/.487 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 46 games.

The Aces will aim to snap their eight-game skid in Wednesday's contest against Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Connor Kaiser: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5 (Extended hitting streak to 29 games)

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

