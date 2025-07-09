Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 7/9 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM (PT) at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (2-2, 5.14) vs. Reno LHP Spencer Giesting (1-1, 7.89)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

DEL LHP Josh Fleming - placed on the Temporary Inactive list

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up their sixth win in their last seven games in a 12-10 victory over Reno in the series opener...Reno took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Tacoma plated five runs in the second to take the lead...Spencer Packard ripped a two-run double and later scored on an errant pickoff throw to first base...later in the inning, Samad Taylor clubbed a two-run home run, putting Tacoma on top 5-2...the Aces took a 6-5 lead after the third but Tacoma took the lead for good in the fourth inning as they plated four more runs as the Rainiers loaded the bases with one out and Taylor drew a walk to force in a run and Rhylan Thomas ripped a two-run double to right field, followed by a wild pitch that scored Taylor to take a 9-6 lead...Tacoma plated three more runs in the fifth after the first two batters of the inning were walked and Victor Labrada drove in a run on a double and two more runs scored on wild pitches to put Tacoma up 12-6...Reno scored a run in the seventh inning and three in the ninth on a three-run home run from Connor Kaiser, bringing the winning run to the plate, but Jesse Hahn entered to finish the game, picking up his fourth save of the year.

TRIPLE PLAY: In the second inning of their 12-10 victory on Tuesday the Rainiers turned the second triple play at the Triple-A level this season...with runners on the corners, Austin Shenton caught a line drive to third, stepped on third base and threw to first to record all three outs in the inning...the only other triple play at Triple-A came from Louisville on April 29...the last time the Rainiers turned a triple play was in the top of the fourth on June 13, 1995 against the Las Vegas Stars, when second baseman Arquimedez Pozo caught a line drive, stepped on second base and threw to first baseman Greg Litton to retire the side...it's the first triple play in the PCL since Sugar Land turned two last season, most recently on June 20, 2024.

STRONG SECOND-HALF START: In the early goings of the second half of the season, the Rainiers find themselves just 1.0 game back of first place, trailing El Paso and Oklahoma City (9-4 records)...the Rainiers lead the PCL and are tied for second among full-season minor league teams with 108 runs scored in the second half, trailing only the Eugene Emeralds, who have scored 109 runs...Tacoma's .311 batting average in the second half is tied for the third-best among full-season clubs and their .887 team OPS is the sixth-best.

TACKING ON WITH TWO OUTS: Tacoma drove in 12 of their 15 runs in Sunday's 15-2 victory with two outs...the 12 two-out RBI are tied for the most by a Triple-A team in a game this season (also: Charlotte on March 29 and Reno on April 30)...it's also tied for the most in a single game by the Rainiers since 2005, done three times, most recently on July 7, 2022 in a 16-9 win at Reno...Tacoma's 175 two-out RBI are the sixth-most in Triple-A and their 200 strikeouts with two outs are the fewest in Triple-A.

REHAB RUNDOWN: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Collin Snider to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Snider has made two appearances with Tacoma, throwing 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing three hits, no walks and striking out two...Snider was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on June 4 with a right forearm flexor strain...in 24 games with the Mariners this season, Snider has gone 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA (26.1 IP/16 ER), walking only six while striking out 24...Snider pitched in 17 games with Tacoma in 2024, going 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA...Snider is the eighth Mariner this season to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab.

TYLER'S LOCKED IN: INF Tyler Locklear is on a season-best, six-game hitting streak that dates back to July 1...in that time, Locklear is hitting .400 (12x30) with a double, three home runs and 13 RBI...since June 1, Locklear's 10 home runs are tied for the most in the PCL, his 35 RBI are tied for the third-most and his 19 extra-base hits are the fourth-most...he also ranks fifth in the league in slugging percentage at .642 and fifth with a 1.049 OPS.

RIVAS ON A ROLL: INF Leo Rivas is on a season-best, 12-game hitting streak, dating back to June 25...in that time, Rivas has hit .467 (21x45) with two doubles and a pair of home runs, driving in nine...over his current 20-game on-base streak (dating back to June 15), Rivas is hitting .409 (27x66) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 15 and while drawing 17 walks, owning a 1.196 OPS...since Rivas' first game since being optioned to Tacoma on June 3, he is the PCL leader in on-base percentage at .471, ranking seventh in the PCL with 21 walks and a .987 OPS

ON THE HUNT: Over his last 18 games (since May 17), C Blake Hunt has hit .343 (23x67) with six doubles, one triple and one home run, drawing 11 walks, sporting a .939 OPS...he's also on a season-best, seven-game hitting streak that dates back to June 25, hitting .379 (11x29) with a double and a home run, driving in eight runs in that time...Hunt is one of seven PCL backstops with multiple triples this season and his 10 doubles on the year are tied for the seventh-most among PCL catchers.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their first game in New York by a 10-3 margin...Cal Raleigh hit his 36th home run of the season, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr. for the most by a Mariner before the All-Star Break...JP Crawford also tallied a pair of hits in the loss.







