OKC Comets Game Notes - July 9, 2025

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-7/43-43) at Oklahoma City Comets (9-4/55-33)

Game #89 of 150/Second Half #14 of 75/Home #47 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Tyler Ivey (2-6, 6.33) vs. OKC-RHP Blake Treinen (NR, -.--)

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fourth straight win then they continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won three consecutive games, are 9-4 to start the second half of the PCL season and have an 11-4 record in the last 15 games overall.

Last Game: Noah Miller hit his first Triple-A home run and Kyle Funkhouser pitched 5.2 scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 2-1, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Miller broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when he sent a fly ball out to right field for a home run to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Sugar Land tied the score in the seventh inning when Quincy Hamilton lined a RBI triple down the right field line. With two outs in the eighth inning, the Comets drew three walks to load the bases before Hunter Feduccia drew the fourth straight walk of the inning to bring in a run and put Oklahoma City in front, 2-1. José Rodríguez (6-1) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and picked up the win while Jack Little earned 11th save of the season after recording the final two outs of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Two-time World Series champion and 2018 MLB All-Star Blake Treinen is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment as well as bullpen game for the Comets tonight...The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Treinen on the 15-day Injured List April 19 with right forearm tightness and shifted him to the 60-day IL May 1...Treinen made eight relief appearances for the Dodgers prior to his injury, going 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA over 8.0 IP with 10 strikeouts against three walks, converting two of three save opportunities...Treinen re-signed with the Dodgers Dec. 10, 2024 after winning the 2024 World Series title...Last season, Treinen pitched 50 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, posting a 7-3 record and 1.93 ERA over 46.2 innings with one save, 56 strikeouts and 11 walks...He made five postseason appearances, going 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 18 K's against four walks over 12.1 innings. He earned a save in Game 5 of the NLDS against San Diego and pitched a season-high 2.1 innings in Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, allowing one hit and one walk with three K's...He was named an American League All-Star in 2018 with the A's, and he has made a total of 507 career Major League appearances across 11 seasons, including 162 games over five years as a Dodger.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 3-1 2024: 6-12 All-time: 55-39 At OKC: 28-18 The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...The Comets outscored the Space Cowboys, 14-8, and outhit them, 27-17, in the series...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, won the 2024 PCL first-half title and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall last season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021...Even with wins in the last three meetings, OKC has lost 10 of the last 15 games with the Space Cowboys.

Heat Check: Oklahoma City moved its overall record to a season-best 22 games above .500 to 55-33 with Tuesday's victory. This is the first time since the end of the 2023 season (90-58) OKC has been this many games above .500...The Comets are now 5-1 over the last six games, 11-4 over the last 15 games, 17-5 over the last 22 games and 20-7 over the last 27 games...Oklahoma City's 20 wins since June 7 are the most in Triple-A and are in a four-way tie for most in the Minors during the span...The Comets are now 10-2 in their last 12 home games and have won 11 of their last 14 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets are now 27-19 at home this season.

Deuces: The Comets were held to a season-low two hits last night and to their lowest hit total since also finishing with two hits May 17, 2024 in a 5-1 road loss to Sacramento. It was just the second time an Oklahoma City team was held to two hits or less over the last two seasons. Prior to May 2024, the last time an Oklahoma City team was held to two hits or less was July 8, 2023 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in a 4-2 loss...Tuesday night also marked the first time since Aug. 4, 2006 that an Oklahoma City team was held to two hits in a game and won during a 2-0 victory over Las Vegas in Bricktown...Last night also tied OKC's lowest run output in a win this season, joining another 2-1 victory over Albuquerque on May 10.

Getting Offensive: After scoring at least six runs in five straight games (43 R), the Comets' offense was held to two runs Tuesday. Last night was just the third time in the last 24 games that Oklahoma City was limited to three runs or less and just the fourth time in the last 35 games...On the flip side, the Comets have scored at least five runs in 29 of the last 38 games and at least seven runs in 24 of those games...Since May 25 (37 G), the Comets are slashing .300/.399/.503 with an average of 7.7 runs per game and 10.5 hits per game. During that time, they lead the full-season Minors in runs (291), OBP, SLG, OPS (.902), rank third in AVG, hits (400) and homers (60).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward finished with a double and walk Tuesday and now has 12 hits, including three home runs, and 14 RBI over his last eight games, going 12-for-36 (.333)...He has hit three home runs in his last six games with 11 RBI during the stretch...Ward leads the Minors with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, 193 total bases and 44 extra-base hits. He is also one of only three players across the Minors with 100 hits...He set OKC's Bricktown-era career records for home runs and RBI this season and has 77 homers and 272 RBI in his OKC career (since 2023). The home run and RBI totals are highest among all Triple-A players since 2023.

Noah's Arc: Noah Miller connected on his first Triple-A home run last night as well as his second home run of the season overall, including 27 games with Double-A Tulsa as he last homered June 6 with the Drillers against Amarillo. Miller has now hit safely in each of his first four Triple-A games, going 5-for-15 (.333) with a double, home run and four runs scored...Including his time with Tulsa, Miller has now hit safely in nine straight games, going 12-for-35 (.343) with nine runs scored.

Up and Down on the Mound: The Comets pitching staff limited the Space Cowboys to one run and five hits last night, led by 5.2 scoreless innings from starting pitcher Kyle Funkhouser. The run total marked the lowest by a Comets' opponent since a 16-0 shutout win in Sacramento June 25 and Comets pitchers have now held opponents scoreless in 15 of the last 17 innings...Prior to Sunday, the Comets had allowed at least five runs in six consecutive games (44 R) and in eight of the previous nine games (60 R)...Since May 20 (43 G), the Comets have allowed the fourth-most hits (424) and fifth-most runs (276) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.29 ERA - fifth-highest in the full-season Minors. OKC has allowed at least six runs in 27 of the 43 games (62.8 percent)...Over the last two games, opponents are 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Dean's List: Justin Dean was held without a hit last night, but drew two walks, stole two bases and scored a run. Over his last six games, Dean is 10-for-23 (.435) with eight runs scored and has scored a run in six consecutive games (8 R)...He has also hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 13-for-34 (.382).

Swiping Right: The Comets have 11 stolen bases over the last six games and have 19 steals over the last 10 games...Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 135 stolen bases this season and is on pace for 228 stolen bases in 2025, which would shatter the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season high of 172 in 2013.

Around the Horn: The Comets turned two more double plays Tuesday night and now have 10 over their last five games. The Comets' 10 double plays to start the month of July are most in the PCL...The pitching staff has retired the side in order just twice in the last 33 innings...Alex Freeland drew a walk last night and his 60 walks this season are tied for most in the PCL. He also ranks third in the league with 24 doubles this season.







