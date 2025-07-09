Ivey Spins Second-Straight Quality Start in Wednesday Night Loss

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-8, 43-44) faced the minimum in five-straight innings from the fourth to the eighth, but four runs in the second and third from the Oklahoma City Comets (10-4, 56-33) sunk Sugar Land, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

RHP Tyler Ivey worked around a two-out error in the bottom of the first by striking out Hunter Feduccia to post a clean frame. However, the Comets plated three runs in the second and another in the third as Sugar Land fell behind 4-0 after three.

Brice Matthews became the Space Cowboys' first baserunner with a two-out knock in the top of the fourth and stole second, his 25 th stolen base of the year, but was left stranded.

Ivey (L, 2-7) settled into the game as he hurled a perfect home half of the fourth and fifth before facing the minimum in the sixth courtesy of a 6-4-3 double play started by Edwin Díaz. The right-hander retired nine of the last ten batters he saw and went 6.0 innings in his second-consecutive outing.

Sugar Land loaded the bases in the top of the seventh as Jon Singleton and Luis Castro recorded back-to-back singles and Jesús Bastidas walked with one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Barber brought home the Space Cowboys' first run with a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Singleton to score to make it a 4-1 game. Later in the inning, Collin Price drew a two-out walk to reload the bases, but a groundout marooned the runners.

RHP Jayden Murray relieved Ivey in the bottom of the seventh and fired a scoreless frame, while RHP Ray Gaither entered in the eighth and did not allow a baserunner in his only inning of work. However, the middle of the Space Cowboys' lineup was set down in order in the ninth as Sugar Land dropped game two of their series, 4-1.

NOTABLE:

Tyler Ivey went 6.0 innings on Thursday while allowing three earned runs, his second-straight start going 6.0 innings, which ties his season high. The last time Ivey went two-straight starts of 6.0 innings or more was July 20, 2019 and July 28, 2019 with the Buies Creek Astros. Ivey leads Sugar Land in quality starts in 2025 with three.

Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 14 games after walking on Wednesday. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has two doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

Brice Matthews has reached base in 23 of his last 24 games, going 33-for-96 (.344) with six doubles, three triples, four homers, 15 RBI, 14 walks and 23 runs scored after his 1-for-4 night on Wednesday.

Jon Singleton is currently on a 12-game on-base streak with a homer, two RBI, seven walks and six runs scored after going 1-for-4 with a run scored on Wednesday.

Luis Castro has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games after a 1-for-4 contest on Wednesday. Over that span, Castro has two doubles, four homers, 14 RBI, six walks and 11 runs scored.

Game three of Sugar Land's six-game series against Oklahoma City begins on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Jose Fleury mans the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Landon Knack. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







