Isotopes Hold on for 6-5 Series-Opening Win over Round Rock

July 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - With the game tied, 5-5, in the eighth inning, Warming Bernabel drove in the winning run on an RBI groundout while Nick Anderson struck out the side in the final frame to give the Isotopes a 6-5 series-opening victory Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - The win snaps Albuquerque's season-high five-game losing streak on the road (June 25-29).

-The Isotopes are 4-3 in their last seven games after winning four of their previous 21 contests.

-Albuquerque improves to 10-6 in series openers and 5-4 on the road. The club has won three-straight series openers and six of seven.

-With the win, the Isotopes move to 13-15 in one-run games and 5-11 on the road. The triumph ends a four-game skid in such contests. It's the club's first one-run victory since June 12 vs. Oklahoma City (9-8) and first on the road since June 3 at El Paso (3-2, 10 innings).

-Nick Anderson tallied his second save of the year and the team's 14th. The Isotopes have recorded saves in back-to-back games for the first time since August 22-23, 2024, at Sugar Land.

-Anthony Molina tossed 5.0 frames and allowed two runs on five hits and one homer with three punchouts. It's the fourth time in the last seven games an Isotopes starter has completed 5.0-plus frames and relented two runs or fewer (last: Carson Palmquist, July 6).

-The Isotopes registered just one extra-base hit (Sean Bouchard homer), the third-straight contest recording just one extra-base knock (all homers).

-Albuquerque played just their second errorless contest in their last eight games (also: July 2 vs. El Paso).

-Ezequiel Tovar played in his third rehab game with the Isotopes and went 1-for-5 with a single. Over his three contests, is 2-for-12 with three punchouts.

-Zac Veen went 3-for-4 with a walk to extend his career-high hit streak to 14 games. During streak is slashing .466/.508/.724 with four doubles, one triple, three homers, 13 RBI and six walks. Eight of the 14 games have been multi-hit contests. It's the third-longest active streak in the PCL and fourth-longest by an Isotope this season. It was his fourth game on the year with at least three hits (last: June 27 at Las Vegas, four).

-Sean Bouchard belted his sixth homer of the year and his fifth in his last 22 contests. Has five of his 19 RBI on the year in his last five games.

-Drew Romo is 8-for-22 with three doubles and three RBI in his last six games after going 18-for-81 in his first 22 contests.

-Adael Amador collected two singles and has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since June 12-14 (two games). Has just one extra-base hit in his last 12 games (homer on June 27 at Las Vegas).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:15 pm from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is expected to start Ryan Feltner while Round Rock has not announced a starter.







