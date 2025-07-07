Salt Lake Bees Series Recap At/Vs Tacoma

July 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Road Series #9 / Home Series #7

July 1-6

Game 1 - Tacoma 10, Salt Lake 1

WP: Jhonathan Díaz (4 - 5) LP: Jake Eder (2 - 6)

The Rainiers used a five-run third inning that was highlighted by Leo Rivas' three-run homer to take control early and cruise to a 10-1 win over Salt Lake. Jake Eder allowed a season-high 12 hits and eight earned runs over four innings. Kyren Paris scored the Bees lone run in the fourth on a Matthew Lugo RBI single while Carter Kieboom doubled in the ninth but was left stranded as Salt Lake's offense was held quiet.

Game 2 - Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 3

WP: Casey Lawrence (2 - 2) LP: Victor Mederos (5 - 4)

Salt Lake took a 3-0 lead in the third on back-to-back homers from Niko Kavadas and Kyren Paris, but Tacoma responded with a five-run fourth after Victor Mederos held the Rainiers hitless through three. Tacoma added two more homers to cap nine unanswered runs in a 9-3 win.

Game 3 - Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 7

WP: Blas Castaño (5 - 1) LP: Dakota Hudson (4 - 5)

Tacoma jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, taking advantage of a leadoff double and a Salt Lake error. The Rainiers added three more in the fourth and broke the game open with a five-run sixth, highlighted by a grand slam from Tyler Locklear. Salt Lake answered with a four-run third, fueled by three doubles and a wild pitch that brought the game even at 4-4. The Bees had a chance to take the lead later that inning but grounded into a double play with the bases loaded. Tacoma pulled ahead for good in the fourth with a two-run triple by Rhylan Thomas and an RBI single from Harry Ford. After Dakota Hudson exited in the sixth, Locklear's slam made it 12-4 before an out was recorded in the inning. Salt Lake chipped away late with an RBI single from Scott Kingery in the seventh and run-scoring plays from Korey Holland and Carter Kieboom in the ninth, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 6

WP: Kenyon Yovan (2 - 2) LP: Trevor Gott (2 - 3)

The Bees struck first in the second with an RBI double from Korey Holland following back-to-back singles and a bases-loaded walk. Carter Kieboom reclaimed the lead in the third with a two-run single after Salt Lake opened the frame with another pair of hits. Brett Kerry worked through early trouble, allowing just two runs across five innings while stranding the bases loaded in the fifth. The Rainiers tied it 4-4 in the seventh, and Salt Lake missed chances in both the seventh and eighth, stranding two runners in each frame. Both teams scored in the 10th - Matthew Lugo tied it with a laser RBI single - before Kenyon Yovan held Tacoma to one run in the 11th. That set the stage for Rivero, who launched the second walk-off home run in franchise history on July 4, sending a sold-out crowd into celebration mode.

Game 5 - Tacoma 9, Salt Lake 7

WP: Josh Fleming (2 - 2) LP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 6)

After being held hitless through two innings, the Bees broke through in the third with a three-run double from Matthew Lugo, flipping a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Lugo finished the night 4-for-5 at the plate. The Rainiers responded immediately in the fourth and continued to build their lead, highlighted by a 453-foot solo homer from Tyler Locklear - the second-longest tracked home run at The Ballpark at America First Square - and a two-run double from Jack López in the fifth to make it 7-3. Salt Lake clawed back in the sixth behind RBI from Mitchell Daly and Niko Kavadas, trimming the deficit to 7-5, but Tacoma padded its lead with two insurance runs in the eighth. The Bees threatened again in the ninth after Lugo's fourth hit, a double by Tucker Flint, and an RBI knock from Yolmer Sánchez, but Jesse Hahn struck out Korey Holland with the tying run at the plate to seal the win for Tacoma.

Game 6 - Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 2

WP: Jhonathan Díaz (5 - 5) LP: Jake Eder (2 - 7)

Tacoma powered past Salt Lake 15-2 in Sunday's series finale, capping a dominant series and improving to 11-1 in the season series. Matthew Lugo stayed hot with three hits, including a solo homer in the first and a double in the third, while Carter Kieboom also recorded a three-hit day with an RBI. Salt Lake held an early 2-1 lead before Tacoma exploded for 13 runs between the fourth and sixth innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Jack Lopez and a grand slam by Victor Labrada, his first Triple-A home run. The Rainiers sent 10 batters to the plate in both the fourth and sixth innings, piling up 15 runs on 16 hits in the rout.

Notable Performers

Matthew Lugo - 11-for-25 (.440), HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R, 1.080 OPS

Korey Holland - 8-for-24 (.333), 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Carter Kieboom - 7-or-27 (.259), 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 SB

Kyren Paris - 4-for-10 (.400), HR, 2 R, RBI, SB, 1.100 OPS

Mitchell Daly - 4-for-8 (.500), RBI, R, 1.000 OPS

Jared Southard - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Carson Fulmer - 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Victor Gonzalez - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K

Kenyon Yovan - 1 G, 0.00 ERA, W, 1.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, July 8 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, July 9 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, July 10 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Friday, July 11 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Country Weekend

Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 12 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Country Weekend

Firework Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 13 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Country Weekend

Sunday Brunch







