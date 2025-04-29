Second Half Promotional Schedule Announced by River Cats

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Having already announced the theme nights and giveaways for the first half of the 2025 schedule, the Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have released the promotional calendar for the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Starting off the second half is a fan-favorite themed game, Star Wars Night, to be held on Saturday, July 19 against the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Other returning theme nights include Malmö Oat Milkers (July 24), Harry Potter Night (Aug. 9), Faith & Family Night (Aug. 23), 916 Night (Sept. 16), and Fan Appreciation Day (Sept. 21).

The River Cats are excited to announce three new theme nights, starting with the celebration of Christmas in July on Friday, July 25, which will be accompanied by a Dinger snowglobe giveaway presented by APEX at Red Hawk Resort + Casino. This will be the first of three giveaway items in the second half, with the other yet to be announced items planned for Friday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Sept. 19.

Rounding out the new promos are Camp River Cats on Saturday, July 26 where Sutter Health Park transforms into your favorite summer camp experience, and Nickelodeon Night which takes place on the final Saturday of the season on Sept. 20. That contest will see the River Cats wearing SpongeBob-themed jerseys that will be available for purchase in an in-stadium jersey auction.

Sacramento plays two games in the second half as the Dorados de Sacramento as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión© campaign, which embraces the culture of local Hispanic communities. The River Cats will play as the Dorados on Thursday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 18, which will feature an expanded Hispanic Heritage Night celebration in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month.

As always, fun can be had at every River Cats game with many weekly promotions, including postgame fireworks shows following every Friday and Saturday game.

The complete weekly calendar includes:

Toyota Family Value Tuesday - $2 hot dogs and ice cream

Wine Wednesday presented by Bogle Family Vineyards - A new weekly promotion in 2025

Thirsty Thursday - Indulge in beer specials on The Rooftop, a new seating location for the 2025 season.

SMUD Orange Friday - Enjoy happy hour and live music in Elysian Landing from 5-6 p.m. (PT). Postgame fireworks follow every Friday game.

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday - Postgame firework show presented by Sutter Health

Sunday Funday - Bring the kids for an afternoon at the ballpark with 1:05 p.m. (PT) start times and be sure to arrive early to grab pregame autographs on the concourse. Plus, stay until the end of the game when kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases.

The Sacramento River Cats begin the second half of the season at home on Friday, July 18 when they battle Oklahoma City at 6:45 p.m. The full schedule is currently available online at rivercats.com. Game dates, times, and promotional dates may be subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, hospitality rentals, and now single-game tickets are currently available by visiting rivercats.com or by calling a River Cats ticket representative at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

