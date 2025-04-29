Mancini's Grand Slam, Mena's Dominance Fuel 7-3 Victory in Series Opener vs. Sacramento

April 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by a strong outing from Cristian Mena and a go-ahead grand slam from Trey Mancini, the Reno Aces (15-13) put away the Sacramento River Cats (14-15), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in dominant fashion in Tuesday's series opener, earning a 7-3 win at Sutter Health Park.

After a rough outing in his previous appearance, Mena bounced back impressively against the River Cats, allowing three runs over six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. It marked the third quality start of the season for the 22-year-old right-hander. Mena, who now owns a 5.76 ERA with a league-leading 33 punchouts, is scheduled to face Sacramento again in Sunday's series finale.

Reno's offense continued to hit the cover off the ball, highlighted by Mancini's game-altering grand slam in the fifth inning. The veteran first baseman launched his fourth home run of the year over the left-center field wall, turning on a Kai-Wei Teng sinker to give the Aces a sizable lead. Mancini continues to prove his value at the plate, slashing .306/.345/.495 with nine doubles, four home runs, and 21 RBI this season.

Top prospect Jordan Lawlar once again showed why he is one of the most talented players in baseball, going 2-for-3 with his team-leading sixth round-tripper of the season and two RBI. The middle infielder got the Aces on the board in the first frame, driving in Jake McCarthy with an RBI double, then added a solo shot off Mason Black into the left-field bleachers. Lawlar is now riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 20-for-41 (.488) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, and 16 RBI over that stretch.

Jake McCarthy added three base hits of his own, including a double, in the win. In six games with the Aces, the speedy outfielder has made an instant impact in the leadoff spot, going 11-for-24 (.458) with five doubles, one triple, and two stolen bases.

The Aces will look to carry this momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-4, 1 2B

Cristian Mena: W, 6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

