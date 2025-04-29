Three-Homer Night Carries Sugar Land to Third-Straight Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - An early barrage from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (14-14), including a four-run second inning, boosted them to a 6-4 series-opening win over the Round Rock Express (14-14) on Tuesday evening at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

In a spot start, RHP Rhett Kouba allowed one run in the first inning but finished off the frame with a strikeout. He faced the minimum in the second, again ending the inning with a punchout.

The Space Cowboys posted a four-spot in the home half. Jesús Bastidas knotted the game up at one, blistering a solo home run to left, his third of the year, that flew off his bat at 106.4 mph. After César Salazar and Quincy Hamilton walked, Zack Short stepped on the Space Cowboys' second home run of the frame, a three-run shot, putting Sugar Land up, 4-1.

Round Rock scored in the third with an RBI triple from Evan Carter, but the Space Cowboys took the run back in the bottom half. Luis Guillorme worked a lead-off walk before Bastidas belted a double into the left-field corner, scoring Guillorme from first.

After Kouba retired the final four batters he faced, RHP Shawn Dubin (W, 1-0) made his first Major League rehab appearance with Sugar Land in the fifth and sat down Round Rock in order with two strikeouts.

Collin Price pushed Sugar Land's lead with a lead-off homer, his fifth of the year, as the Space Cowboys went up, 6-2.

RHP Jayden Murray entered in the sixth and did not allow a baserunner in his first inning of work as Sugar Land retired 10 consecutive Round Rock batters.

Round Rock cut the lead in half in the seventh with an RBI double from Tucker Barnhart and a sacrifice fly.

RHP Nick Robertson (S, 2) came on in relief in the eighth and retired six of the seven batters he faced to pick up a six-out save and lock down the 6-4 win.

NOTABLE:

- Sugar Land did not walk a batter on Tuesday night, the third game this season in which Space Cowboys' hurlers have not given out a free pass.

- With a win on Tuesday, the Space Cowboys have their first three-game winning streak of the year. They have also won six of their last eight contests dating back to April 20 in Las Vegas.

- Zack Short's three-run home run in the second was his second three-run homer of the season and first since April 20, 2025 against the Las Vegas Aviators. With a walk in the first, Short extended his on-base streak to 11 games, the longest active streak on the Space Cowboys. Short came into Tuesday's game tied for first in the PCL in walks with 22.

- Jesús Bastidas' home run in the second inning was his third-hardest hit ball of the season at 106.4 mph. Bastidas finished a triple shy of the cycle and totaled seven bases tonight for the first time since April 28, 2024 against the Reno Aces.

- Collin Price's 108.5 mph home run in the fifth was his second-hardest tracked ball of his career. Price pummeled his first homer since April 23, 2025 against the Tacoma Rainiers.

- In a spot start on Tuesday, Rhett Kouba fired 4.0 innings, his longest outing since August 17, 2024 against the Tacoma Rainiers.

- Shawn Dubin hurled 17 pitches on Tuesday, 10 for strikes, while facing the minimum with two strikeouts. He peaked at 95.7 mph and averaged 94.7 mph with his heater.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys take on the Round Rock Express for an early start on Wednesday at 11:05 am CT. RHP Tyler Ivey takes the mound opposite RHP Caleb Boushley. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

