Sugar Land Sets Season-High in Runs in Series-Opening Win over Reno

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-28) erupted for 15 runs on 17 hits, including a four-run first and a four-run ninth, as they dispatched the Reno Aces (30-34) 15-9 on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

The first two Space Cowboys reached in the first as Zack Short legged out an infield single and Cooper Hummel walked, putting two on with nobody out. In the ensuing at-bat, Brice Matthews belted an 108.3 mph triple into right-center, plating both runners as Sugar Land jumped out in front, 2-0.

Later in the inning, Luis Castro lined an RBI double down the left-field line, bringing home Matthews before Luis Guillorme scored Castro with a base knock back up the middle. Sugar Land brought nine men to the plate in the first with five hits and a walk while racing out to a 4-0 advantage.

The Space Cowboys tacked on two more to their lead in the second. Sugar Land loaded the bases after Short and Matthews singled, and Castro walked. Guillorme grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Short, and with two outs, Jesús Bastidas whacked a single up the middle, allowing Matthews to touch home as Sugar Land stretched their lead to 6-0.

On the mound, RHP Miguel Ullola went faced the minimum in the first and second, including picking off Jordan Lawlar to end the top half of the first.

The Space Cowboys loaded the bases in the fourth as Matthews walked, Castro singled and Guillorme drew a base on balls. With two outs, Omar Narváez went the other way with a two-RBI single as Sugar Land led, 8-0.

Reno scored in the bottom of the fourth with a two-RBI double from Tristin English to make it an 8-2 game.

RHP Jayden Murray relieved Ullola with one out in the fifth and kept the Aces off the board with help from his defense. Sugar Land executed an 8-6-2 relay to throw out Jake McCarthy at home with two outs in the frame for Sugar Land's 19th outfield assist of the season. Ullola went 4.1 innings on Tuesday with five hits, two runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

In the sixth, Reno plated two more runs, including a solo homer from Trey Mancini.

After RHP Jordan Weems (W, 2-0) spun a scoreless seventh, the Space Cowboys added insurance runs in the eighth. Short led off the frame with a walk and Hummel swatted a single through the right side, before they each moved up 90 feet on a passed ball. Castro scolded a two-RBI single up the middle and two at-bats later, Bastidas brought home another run, as Sugar Land went up, 11-4.

Hummel hammered his first homer of the year with the Space Cowboys in the ninth, a three-run blast, before Matthews made it back-to-back bombs with a solo shot, as Sugar Land put an exclamation point on their 15-9 win.

NOTABLE:

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to 12 games with two hits on Tuesday. Over his on-base streak, Guillorme has two doubles, a homer, eight RBI, 11 walks and five runs. Guillorme is also on a nine-game hitting streak going 12-for-33 (.364) with two doubles, a homer, seven RBI and seven walks.

- Brice Matthews' single in the second came off his bat at 109.4 mph, the hardest-tracked ball of his professional career. Matthews also recorded his team-leading third triple in the first, his first triple since May 10 against the Salt Lake Bees when he hit for the cycle. The infielder also smashed his seventh home run of the year and was double shy of his second cycle tonight. Matthews also picked up three RBI for the second time in 2025.

- Luis Castro went 3-for-5 on Tuesday with three runs and three RBI, his second three-hit game of the year.

- With two singles, Zack Short recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the campaign on Tuesday, and his second-straight multi-hit contest.

- Sugar Land's four-run first inning was their first four-run inning since May 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes when the Space Cowboys scored four runs in the top of the ninth.

- Jesús Bastidas pushed his on-base streak to eight games and his hitting streak to six games with three hits on Tuesday. Tonight was Bastidas' fourth three-hit game of the season and his first since May 7 against the Salt Lake Bees.

- Omar Narváez recorded his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game with Sugar Land on Tuesday, going 2-for-6 with two RBI. Narváez was signed to a Minor League contract on June 5 and assigned to Sugar Land.

- Misael Tamarez tossed a 99.1 mph pitch in the ninth, his fastest-tracked pitch of 2025.

- Sugar Land's 17 hits tied a season-high in base knocks when they recorded 17 against the Salt Lake Bees on May 10.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against Reno begins Wednesday at 8:35 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander gets the ball for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Casey Kelly. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







