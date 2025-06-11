Isotopes Win Series-Opener over Comets, 15-2

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated eight runs over the first three innings-including five in the third frame-and added five in the seventh to win the series-opener 15-2 over Oklahoma City after the game was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Rockies' left-hander Austin Gomber made his second rehab start on his current stint and tossed 4.0 frames and allowed one run, unearned, on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. He threw 69 pitches, 38 strikes.

-With the win, the Isotopes snapped their three-game losing streak.

-The Isotopes improve to 7-5 in series-openers and 4-2 at home. It's the club's third-straight series-opening win.

-It's Albuquerque's fourth win by 13-plus runs on the year (last: May 25 at Reno, 14-0) and the second-largest margin of victory against Oklahoma City in club history (largest: July 30, 2009, a 23-6 win in Albuquerque).

-The 15 runs scored against Oklahoma City are the most since May 3, 2012, a 15-3 triumph in Albuquerque.

-It's the fourth time in 2025 the club has plated at least 15 runs in a game (last: May 16 vs. Tacoma, 15-14, walk-off win in 12 innings).

-Albuquerque plated five runs in the third and seventh innings, the 15th and 16th times the club has scored at least five runs in a frame.

-Michael Toglia's grand slam in the seventh inning was the fourth for the Isotopes on the year (last: Julio Carreras, June 6 at El Paso). It's Toglia's third grand slam with Albuquerque (others: June 17, 2023, at Tacoma and June 28, 2023, vs. El Paso).

-Tonight is the 23rd all-time shortened-game in Isotopes history and second on the season (last: May 13, 2025, vs. Tacoma, poor air quality).

-The Isotopes pitching staff limited the Comets to just one extra-base hit, the 10th time the club has limited their opponent to one or fewer (last: June 5 at El Paso, none). It's also the fifth time in seven games Albuquerque has held Oklahoma City to two or fewer extra-base knocks.

-It's the 13th time in 2025 the pitching staff has held their opponent to two runs or fewer (last: June 3 at El Paso, two).

-Oklahoma City's starter Bobby Miller relented 10 runs over 3.1 innings on 11 hits, three walks and one homer. It's the most runs allowed by an opposing starter since Casey Lawrence permitted 11 on July 10, 2024, in Albuquerque.

-Michael Toglia tallied three hits on the night and a set a career-high with seven RBI. Is the sixth Isotope to record seven-plus RBI in a game and the first since Jonathan Morales on July 2, 2023. Second Isotope to do so in a seven-inning game (other: Jerry Sands, July 29, 2012, at Nashville, eight, game two of doubleheader). It's his third multi-hit contest in seven games with Albuquerque. Is 5-for-9 with a homer, double and eight RBI in his last two contests.

-Austin Nola tallied his first triple since August 4, 2020, vs. Los Angeles (AL). Collected two hits for his eighth multi-hit contest on the year

-Warming Bernabel tallied an RBI single to extend his hit streak to six games (10x23 with a double, homer and four RBI).

-Aaron Schunk connected on two singles for his sixth multi-hit contest on the year and first since May 29 vs. Sugar Land, three hits.

-Sterlin Thompson registered two knocks for his 13th multi-hit game in 2025. Has a six-game hit streak (9x22 with one double, two homers and three RBI).

-Sean Bouchard belted his third dinger with Albuquerque and first since May 23 at Reno).

-Owen Miller recorded his third game of 2025 with at least three knocks (last: April 24 at Reno, three hits). Extended his hit streak to six games (10x27 with one double, one homer and five RBI).

-Adael Amador went 2-for-4 to extend his hit streak to six games (9x24 with two doubles, a homer and four RBI). Tallied sixth multi-hit game of year and third in his last four games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm at Isotopes Park. Bradley Blalock is slated to start for the Isotopes while Landon Knack is expected to start for Oklahoma City.







