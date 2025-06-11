OKC Pitching No Match for Albuquerque Bats in Opener

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes tallied 15 runs and 16 hits, including two separate five-run innings, handing the Oklahoma City Comets a 15-2 loss Tuesday night in a game called in the top of the eighth inning due to rain. The Isotopes (29-34) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Sean Bouchard. The Comets (37-27) loaded the bases with none out in the second inning but could only score one run on an error. The Isotopes responded with five runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 10-1. OKC scored in the sixth inning before Albuquerque blew the game open with five runs in the seventh inning, including a grand slam by Michael Toglia. Following a weather delay of 34 minutes in the top of the eighth inning, the game was called.

Of Note: -With the loss, the Comets ensured they will remain at least 1.5 games behind first-place Las Vegas with 11 games remaining in the first half. The Aviators were hosting Salt Lake at home Tuesday night.

-The 13-run margin of defeat was OKC's largest since a 21-4 loss at Sugar Land Aug. 19, 2022 in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

-The Comets were held to two runs and four hits, with one extra-base hit. The team also went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position...OKC entered Tuesday batting .324 and averaging over eight runs per game over the last 13 games.

-Esteury Ruiz was the only Comet with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, marking his fourth multi-hit game in his last five games overall (8-for-21).

-OKC allowed 15 runs for the first time since July 20, 2023 at Reno.

-The Comets allowed at least 10 runs for the fourth time in the last 19 games after it happened just twice in the first 45 games this season...The Comets also gave up at least eight runs for the 10th time in the last 19 games.

-Starting pitcher Bobby Miller became the first OKC pitcher to allow at least 10 runs and at least 11 hits in one game since Gavin Stone on June 13, 2023 vs. Salt Lake.

