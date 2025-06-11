Aviators Erupt for 14-Run Eighth, Hand Bees Series-Opening Defeat

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees let Tuesday's series opener slip away in historic fashion, surrendering a franchise-record 14 runs in the eighth inning en route to a 19-3 loss to the Aviators.

Las Vegas Aviators 19, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Luis Morales (2 - 1)

LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 3)

Game Summary

Tuesday's series opener in Las Vegas opened with fireworks, as three home runs were launched in the first two innings. Christian Moore struck first for Salt Lake with a solo shot in the opening frame -- his third of the season.

Las Vegas responded with a three-run second inning, taking the lead on a two-run homer from Carlos Cortes, followed by a solo shot from Daniel Susac to make it 3-1.

Salt Lake chipped away in the third as Gustavo Campero ripped a 105.9 MPH liner down the right-field line, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

The Aviators kept rolling in the fourth, as Alejo Lopez sent a flare into centerfield, extending the lead to 4-2.

Salt Lake starter Brett Kerry retired the leadoff man in each of the first four innings before Nick Martini broke the streak with his first homer of the season to lead off the fifth, giving Las Vegas its third long ball of the night.

The Bees offense struggled to find momentum between the fourth and seventh innings, managing just two hits -- both doubles from Niko Kavadas and David Mershon. Salt Lake struck out six times during that stretch, including a run of 11 straight batters retired.

Gustavo Campero snapped a 1-for-16 team skid with a solo homer in the eighth to pull the Bees within two. Christian Moore followed with his second hit of the night but was left stranded at first after a flyout to center ended the inning.

Las Vegas put the game out of reach in explosive fashion in the bottom of the eighth, erupting for 14 runs on 10 hits while sending 20 batters to the plate. Daniel Susac highlighted the inning with a grand slam off Endrys Briceño, as the Aviators piled on nine of their runs with two outs to seal a dominant 19-3 win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped to 26-37, allowing 19 or more runs for the fourth time this season, and fell to 1-24 when scoring three runs or fewer.

The 14-run eighth inning marked the most runs allowed in a single frame in Bees franchise history, surpassing the previous high of 12 set on May 9, 1997, against Colorado Springs and matched on May 28, 2011, at Tucson.

Gustavo Campero appeared in his first game with Salt Lake since April 27 as part of his Major League rehab assignment and picked up right where he left off. He extended his hitting and RBI streak to five straight games in a Bees uniform, belted his second home run, and added his ninth double of the season. Campero is now batting .339 with Salt Lake, recording his 11th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI effort of the year.

Christian Moore recorded his third multi-hit game in the last five contests, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He's now hit safely in 12 of his first 19 games with Salt Lake and reached base in 15. Moore has also tallied both an RBI and a run in four of his last five games.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 with his 10th double of the season -- and his first since May 11 against Sugar Land. He's now reached base in 33 of his last 35 games, drawing a walk in 21 of them. Kavadas ranks fifth in the PCL with 39 walks on the year.

Brett Kerry made his first start since April 18 in Sacramento and just his second appearance since returning from the injured list. He turned in a season-high six innings -- his longest outing since Sept. 19 of last season against Oklahoma City -- and matched his second-highest strikeout total of the year with six punchouts, one shy of the seven he recorded in his April 1 season debut vs. Albuquerque.

Up Next

Salt Lake continues its series in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening, with Angels No. 2 prospect Caden Dana set to take the mound for the Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. MST.







