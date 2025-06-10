Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Round Rock

Home Series #5

June 3-8

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Round Rock 6, Salt Lake 3

WP: Robert Dugger (1 - 3) LP: Buck Farmer (1 - 2) SV: Joe Barlow (2)

Salt Lake opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to Korey Holland's two-out infield single, after early threats by both teams came up empty. Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 12 games and scored twice, helping the Bees build a 2-0 lead through four. Korey Holland added another infield hit in the fifth and Dakota Hudson delivered six shutout innings, stranding seven Round Rock runners. But once Hudson exited, the Express capitalized-scoring three in the seventh off homers by Michael Helman and Cody Freeman. Kyren Paris responded with a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the inning, his first with Salt Lake. However, Round Rock regained control with a two-run single from Billy McKinney in the eighth and tacked on an insurance run in the ninth. Salt Lake went quietly in the final frame, falling 6-3 and extending its losing streak to eight games.

Game 2 - Round Rock 21, Salt Lake 2

WP: Patrick Murphy (1 - 0) LP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 5)

Round Rock overwhelmed Salt Lake early and never let up, rolling to a 21-2 victory in game two of the series. The Express jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first four innings, capped by a two-run homer from Justin Foscue, before Salt Lake recorded its first hit. The Bees were retired in order through the first three innings, striking out five straight times. David Mershon was the lone early baserunner, reaching on an error. Kyren Paris ended the no-hit bid with a single in the fourth and scored on Carter Kieboom's 106.3 MPH RBI single. Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 13 games in the fifth and came around to score on Zach Humphreys' RBI single, cutting the deficit to 7-2. Round Rock responded with six more runs in the sixth and seventh, including a leadoff homer by Cody Freeman and a bases-clearing triple from Billy McKinney to make it 13-2. The Express piled on eight more runs in the final two innings, sending 11 batters to the plate in the ninth and launching two more home runs, completing a dominant 21-run, 20-hit performance.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 11, Round Rock 8

WP: Caden Dana (4 - 5) LP: Gerson Garabito (0 - 7) SV: Sam Bachman (2)

Salt Lake snapped its nine-game losing streak in explosive fashion, jumping out to an 11-0 lead and holding off a late Round Rock rally for an 11-8 win. The Bees erupted in the first inning, scoring four runs on four hits. Christian Moore jumpstarted the offense with a 450-foot home run, the longest by a Bee this season. J.D. Davis, Chad Stevens, and Tucker Flint kept the momentum going, capping a stretch of six straight batters reaching base. Salt Lake broke the game wide open with a seven-run third inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. Sebastian Rivero delivered the big swing with a three-run homer - his fifth of the year and a Triple-A career high. Both Davis and Stevens had two hits in the inning, with Stevens doubling twice. Round Rock clawed back with eight runs between the fourth and eighth innings, powered by homers from Alan Trejo and Trevor Hauver, and two doubles from Michael Helman. The Express pulled within three in the eighth, but Salt Lake's bullpen held firm as Sam Bachman shut the door in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 3, Round Rock 1

WP: Jake Eder (2 - 2) LP: Peyton Gray (1 - 2) SV: Michael Darrell-Hicks (1)

Salt Lake scored twice in the first inning behind RBIs from Christian Moore and Carter Kieboom. Jake Eder tossed five scoreless frames before Round Rock got on the board with a solo homer in the sixth. Kieboom collected his third hit of the night and scored on Chad Stevens' double to restore a two-run cushion. The bullpen held firm over the final three innings, with Michael Darrell-Hicks earning his first save in a 3-1 Bees win.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 12, Round Rock 11

WP: Carson Fulmer (1 - 0) LP: Ryan Garcia (1 - 3) SV: Sam Bachman (3)

J.D. Davis got Salt Lake on the board early with a first-inning homer, and after briefly falling behind, the Bees responded with eight runs across the third and fourth innings - including a three-run homer from Niko Kavadas. Round Rock stormed back with a nine-run fifth to retake the lead, but the Bees rallied again. Christian Moore and Davis drove in key runs in the eighth to put Salt Lake ahead 12-11. Sam Bachman struck out the side in the ninth to seal the Bees' wild comeback and their third straight win.

Game 6 - Round Rock 7, Salt Lake 3

WP: Michael Plassmeyer (3 - 0) LP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 2)

Sunday's finale started as a pitcher's duel, with Dakota Hudson striking out five through three scoreless innings. Round Rock broke the deadlock in the fourth, scoring three runs on a bases-loaded walk and two singles. They added three more in the sixth, keyed by Justin Foscue's two-run double. Kyren Paris hit a solo homer for Salt Lake, and J.D. Davis went deep in the eighth to cut the deficit to 7-3. Despite late chances, the Bees couldn't rally in the ninth, dropping the finale as Round Rock secured a series split.

Notable Performers

Chad Stevens - .474 (9-for-19). 3 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB, 1.132 OPS

J.D. Davis - .467 (7-for-15), 2 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, 1.500 OPS

Christian Moore - .280 (7-for-25), HR, 3B, 2 2B, 5 R, 4 RBI

Kyren Paris - .333 (7-for-21), 2 HR, 2 2B, 8 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB, 1,176 OPS

Carter Kieboom - .353 (6-for-17), 2B, 2 RBI, R, .765 OPS

Jake Eder - W, QS, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA, 5 H, R, 0 BB, 3 K

Caden Dana - W, 5.1 IP, 5.06 ERA, 4 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Dakota Hudson - L, QS, 2 GS, 11.1 IP, 3.18 ERA, 12 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, 2 SV, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K

Jack Dashwood - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Carson Fulmer - 2 G, W, 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Las Vegas Aviators

Tuesday, June 10 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, June 11 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Thursday, June 12 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, June 13 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, June 14 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, June 15 - 1:05 p.m. MDT







