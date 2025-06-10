OKC Comets Game Notes - June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (37-26) at Albuquerque Isotopes (28-34)

Game #64 of 150/First Half #64 of 75/Road #28 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (2-1, 4.14) vs. ABQ-LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.50)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: Following back-to-back wins to close out their last home series, the Oklahoma City Comets embark on a six-game road series at 7:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park...Twelve games remain in the first half of the PCL schedule as the Comets seek their longest winning streak since winning three straight games May 1-2. Since then, the Comets have taken a loss following each of their last four sets of back-to-back wins.

Last Game: Michael Chavis and Ryan Ward both hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs during an 11-6 win against the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored runs in five straight innings of a back-and-forth series finale. Oklahoma City broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning and scored five unanswered runs to close out the win. The Aces scored the first run of the day in the second inning before a two-run double by Chavis put Oklahoma City in front, 2-1, in the third inning. The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, and after the Aces went ahead, 4-3, in the fifth inning, the Comets scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on RBI singles by Hunter Feduccia, Kody Hoese and Nick Senzel. Reno scored two more runs in the sixth inning to tie the score at 6-6 before Chavis hit a two-run homer to put the Comets in front. Ward later connected on a three-run home run in the seventh inning to extend OKC's lead to five runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (2-1) is scheduled to make his 10th start and 11th appearance with OKC tonight...Miller most recently pitched June 4 against Reno at home, allowing three runs on six hits, including a home run with one strikeout and four walks over 5.0 innings. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-5 loss...Prior to his last outing, Miller had combined for 11.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts with the Comets while holding opponents 4-for-40 with 11 K's...PCL opponents are batting just .187 overall against him - the third-best BAA among all PCL pitchers with at least 45.0 innings this season. However, Miller has allowed 34 walks in 45.2 IP - tied for second-most among PCL pitchers...He has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 3-3 2024: 16-8 All-time: 157-130 At ABQ: 70-71 The Comets and Isotopes meet for their second series of the season and first of 2025 at Isotopes Park...The teams split their first series May 6-11 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Isotopes winning two of the final three meetings. Michael Chavis led the Comets with eight hits, including five doubles, and five RBI during the first series. The Isotopes outscored OKC, 28-23, and hit eight home runs compared to OKC's five...The teams play three series against one another in 2025, including Aug. 12-17 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque and winning three of the four series against the Isotopes. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The team went 9-3 in Albuquerque last season.

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with 12 games remaining in the first half schedule. Las Vegas and OKC both won Sunday as the Aviators maintain a 1.5-game lead ahead of the second-place Comets. Third-place Sugar Land lost to Sacramento Sunday and now trails Las Vegas by 4.0 games and OKC by 2.5 games...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both the Aviators and Space Cowboys.

Krush Groove: Oklahoma City's offense racked up 11 runs Sunday - the most scored by the team in a game during the Reno series and the third time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark the Comets recorded 11 or more runs this season. The last time OKC scored at least 11 runs in a home game was in Game 2 of a May 1 doubleheader against El Paso during a 12-5 win...Over OKC's last 13 games, the Comets are batting .324 (152x469) with 22 home runs, 52 extra-base hits and 105 runs, and are batting .338 (52x154) with runners in scoring position...Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 152 hits, 105 runs, .324 AVG, .429 OBP, .960 OPS and rank second with a .531 SLG behind current opponent Albuquerque (.545), which also leads the full-season Minors with 26 home runs since May 25...The Comets tallied 12 hits Sunday, with six players recording multi-hit games, and racked up six extra-base hits as they went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Entering Sunday's series finale, OKC totaled six extra-base hits over the previous four games and went 9-for-47 (.191) with runners in scoring position over the first five games of the series.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward connected on his team-leading 17th home run of the season Sunday as he went 2-for-5 with a double, homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Ward has now hit eight home runs over his last 10 games and his eight homers since May 29 lead all players in the Minors...Sunday marked Ward's team-leading 13th multi-RBI game of the season as well as his team-best 24th multi-hit game. Sunday was his third straight multi-hit game (6x13) as he has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting 21-for-48 (.438) with 16 RBI...Ward paces the league with 78 hits and 147 total bases, tying for first with 34 extra-base hits and ranking second with a .328 AVG, 17 homers, .618 SLG and 48 runs. He is third with 50 RBI and a 1.024 OPS...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and home run records with 246 RBI and 71 HR.

Base Jumping: OKC recorded four stolen bases for a second straight game Sunday and has 11 stolen bases over the last four games - the team's most over a four-game span since tallying 12 steals April 26-May 1...OKC leads the league with 93 stolen bases this season (63 G). Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in stolen bases in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...Esteury Ruiz leads the PCL with 29 steals and has three thefts in his last four games. Only two players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 2022 and 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (2015).

Taking Their Base: The Comets drew nine more walks Sunday, marking the third straight game with at least eight walks (28 BB) and fourth straight with at least seven walks (35 BB). The Comets lead all Triple-A teams with 318 walks this season and rank fourth in the Minors overall...On the other hand, the Comets handed out seven walks as well Sunday, ending a season-best streak of three straight games with three or fewer walks. The Comets lead the PCL and rank second in Triple-A with 328 walks this season.

Slow and Steady: Sunday's game lasted 3 hours, 17 minutes - marking OKC's eighth game of the season to last at least that long and OKC has more games of at least 3:17 than any other team in the PCL, going 6-2 in those games. Salt Lake has had seven and is one of four PCL teams with five or more, while the other five PCL teams have had three or less...Twenty-one of OKC's games have lasted at least three hours with 10 of those coming in the last 16 games, including each of the last three and in seven of the last nine...This is the fourth time this season the Comets have played three consecutive games of three-plus hours.

Around the Horn: The Comets are 18-9 on the road this season and have won four straight road series openers entering tonight...Oklahoma City hit two home runs Sunday for the team's third multi-homer game of the series and OKC's sixth multi-homer outing in the last 12 games. The Comets' 21 home runs over the last 12 games pace all PCL teams...Michael Chavis went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and game-high four RBI Sunday for his first four RBI game since April 10, 2022 with Pittsburgh at St. Louis. He hit safely in all six games against Reno (8x25) and has reached base in 15 straight games...Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base, run scored and two RBI Sunday. He has hit safely in seven straight games (10x26, 9 RBI) as well as in 10 of his last 11 games (15x44) with four homers and 17 RBI. He has eight RBI over his last four games...Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a RBI and scored a run Sunday. He is 11-for-25 (.440) during a season-best six-game hitting streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.