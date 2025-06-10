Rainiers Move Sunday's First Pitch up to 12:45 PM

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers announced that the start of the game on Sunday, June 15, against the Sacramento River Cats has been moved up to 12:45 PM (PT) to accommodate a change in the River Cats' travel schedule. Gates for Sunday's game will open at 11:15 AM.







