Rainiers Move Sunday's First Pitch up to 12:45 PM
June 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers announced that the start of the game on Sunday, June 15, against the Sacramento River Cats has been moved up to 12:45 PM (PT) to accommodate a change in the River Cats' travel schedule. Gates for Sunday's game will open at 11:15 AM.
Check out the Tacoma Rainiers Statistics
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Rainiers Move Sunday's First Pitch up to 12:45 PM - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - June 10, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Houston Filipino Street Festival Returns to Constellation Field in 2025 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Round Rock - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.