Rainiers Move Sunday's First Pitch up to 12:45 PM

June 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release


TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers announced that the start of the game on Sunday, June 15, against the Sacramento River Cats has been moved up to 12:45 PM (PT) to accommodate a change in the River Cats' travel schedule. Gates for Sunday's game will open at 11:15 AM.
