Rainiers Strike out 14 River Cats in 2-1 Victory

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (30-34) secured a 2-1 victory to open their series against the Sacramento River Cats (31-33) in a pitcher's duel on Tuesday night. Logan Gilbert, Blas Castaño and Jesse Hahn combined to strike out 14 hitters while walking just two, surrendering only three hits in a dominant showing.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the third inning. Nick Dunn led off with a single to right field, which was Tacoma's first hit of the game. After Jack Lopez struck out, Samad Taylor reached on a walk. With runners on first and second, Rhylan Thomas hit a ground ball that Sacramento starter Carson Ragsdale knocked down but threw wide of first base, allowing Dunn to score to make it 1-0. Taylor also advanced to third base on the play, but he was stranded there after Harry Ford grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Logan Gilbert, in his third rehab start with Tacoma, tossed 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Gilbert allowed just one hit while retiring 15 of 17 batters he faced, including a streak of 13 straight set down before giving way to Blas Castaño in the sixth inning.

Sacramento tied the game in the seventh inning. Grant McCray led off with a solo home run, his seventh of the season, tying the game at one. The home run was just the second allowed by Castaño this season.

Tacoma got back in front in the top of the ninth. Ford worked a one-out walk, and Spencer Packard singled to put runners on first and second. Tyler Locklear then doubled over left fielder Wade Meckler's head, scoring Ford and giving Tacoma a 2-1 lead. After Austin Shenton was intentionally walked, Colin Davis popped out and Dunn was denied multiple RBI when Devin Mann made a diving play and got the force out at third base to end the frame.

Jesse Hahn locked down his second save of the season in the ninth inning. He struck out the first two men he faced, and after a single from McCray, he set Marco Luciano down on strikes as well to secure a 2-1 Rainiers victory.

Postgame Notes:

Logan Gilbert's start on Tuesday marks the first time a Rainier starter has gone 5.0 or more scoreless innings this season while giving up one-or-fewer hits. The last time a Tacoma starter accomplished this was June 13, 2024, when Michael Mariot went 5.0 innings and gave up one hit in a 3-0 win versus Round Rock.

Jesse Hahn recorded his second save of the season on Tuesday night with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three of the four hitters he faced. Hahn, who has been pitching professionally since 2012, has only recorded multiple saves in a season once in his career, which was in 2020 when he had three saves for Kansas City.

Jesse Hahn also has nine straight appearances from the bullpen without giving up an earned run, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the PCL.

Spencer Packard got on-base in three of his four plate appearances tonight, which extended his on-base streak to 15 games, a mark that is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the PCL. Since the Rainiers four-week homestand began on May 27, Packard has posted a .580 OBP, which leads all of Triple-A. His 13 walks in that span are tied for the lead in Triple-A, and his 1.256 OPS ranks fifth.







