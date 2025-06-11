Bees Team up with Stand up and Play Foundation for Community Golf Event

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Hill Air Force Base and members of the Salt Lake Bees traded their gloves for golf clubs this past Saturday morning. They spent the morning at Hill Air Force Base, teaming up with the Stand Up and Play Foundation which helps make golf more accessible to wheelchair users and others with impaired mobility.

The day was all about spending time with members of our community and participating in a sport that so many enjoy. The Stand Up and Play Foundation provides VertaCat/paramobile and other adaptive equipment to wheelchair users through clinics and demonstrations. The goal of Stand Up and Play is to make as many VertaCats/paramobiles available to as many support organizations, rehab centers, golf courses, veterans groups, first responders, and children as possible.

Bees players jumped right in, chatting with participants, assisting with swings, helping participants tee off, and learning more about the cutting-edge equipment that makes this experience a reality. It was a great opportunity for the players to spend time with members of our community and at Hill Air Force Base.

The morning spent between the Salt Lake Bees and the Stand Up and Play Foundation is a great example of how sports can unite people from all walks of life. Whether you're an athlete, a veteran, an individual facing physical challenges, both players and community members were reminded that human connection on and off the field, or golf course, will always be most important.

For the Bees, it was a break from the ballpark and one they'll remember long after the final hole. As for the participants, it was a chance to stand tall, swing big, and enjoy a game that's now more accessible than ever.

To learn more about the Stand Up and Play Foundation, visit https://standupandplayfoundation.org







