Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

TODAY'S GAME - 6/11 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-2, 1.48) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (6-3, 3.61)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Struck out 14 River Cats in a 2-1 victory over Sacramento on Tuesday night...Logan Gilbert made his third Major League rehab start with Tacoma, firing 5.0 innings of one-hit baseball, walking one and striking out six...Tacoma took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Rhylan Thomas hit a ground ball to the pitcher Carson Ragsdale, whose throw was wide of first and allowed a run to score...Sacramento tied the game in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Grant McCray...in the top of the ninth inning, Tyler Locklear delivered an RBI double with one out to drive in the go-ahead run and give the Rainiers the 2-1 lead...in the bottom of the ninth, Jesse Hahn allowed a two-out single, but struck out the other three batters he faced to finish the 2-1 Rainiers victory.

LOCKED IN LATE: In Tuesday's 2-1 win over Sacramento, Tyler Locklear came up clutch again with an RBI double in the ninth inning to give the Rainiers the lead...Locklear is hitting .474 (9x19) in the ninth inning this season, with his nine hits in the ninth tied for the second-most in the PCL...Locklear has come up late this year, hitting .485 (16x33) when the Rainiers are either tied or trailing in the eighth inning or later...his 16 hits in those situations are the most in the minor leagues and three more than the next-closest player.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Tyler Locklear's double in the ninth inning on Tuesday was the Rainiers' lone extra-base hit of the game, extending a streak of 42 consecutive games with an extra-base hit, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season...in that span, the 144 extra-base hits (82 doubles, 10 triples and 52 home runs) are the fifth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers' 42-game streak is the longest since a 63-game stretch from March 30-June 11, 2024...the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit in all but four games this season.

LIVE, LAUGH, LAO: Sauryn Lao will make his team-best 11th start of the season tonight, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts this year, Lao leads the way with his 1.48 ERA, his 0.92 WHIP and his 5.14 strikeout to walk ratio is also the highest...in addition to that, Lao ranks second among PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts with a 10.68 K/9 and a 2.08 BB/9 ratio...Lao's 30.1 innings are also the fewest among PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts.

SACRAMENTO SERIES SHUFFLE: This week's series against Sacramento was originally scheduled to be played at Sutter Health Park, but was relocated to Tacoma as the River Cats share their ballpark with the Athletics this season...after dropping the first four games against the River Cats, Tacoma has taken seven of the last nine contests...the season series has been tightly contested, with Tacoma out-scoring Sacramento 68-66 this year...Harry Ford has led the Rainiers against the River Cats, with a team-best .320 (8x25) average and Austin Shenton has come through in big spots, driving in 12 runs against Sacramento, the most for any Rainier against one team this season.

HALFWAY THROUGH R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won nine of the first 13 games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .294 in the first 13 games of the homestand, ranking fifth among full-season minor league teams in that time...the club's .392 on-base percentage is good for the third-best among full-season teams and the 25 stolen bases are the second-most among Triple-A teams...on the mound, the Rainiers are third among Triple-A teams with 123 strikeouts and have walked only 45, the fewest in the PCL...the Rainiers' 2.73 strikeouts per walk is the third-best ratio in Triple-A in that span.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: Over his 14-game on-base streak, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .379 (22x58) with two doubles and two home runs...Thomas is also hitting .379 (22x58) when leading off an inning...his 22 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out 10 times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year...Thomas is also seeing an average of 3.013 pitches per plate appearance this year, the fewest of all qualified full-season minor league hitters.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .519 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks fifth in the league with a .359 batting average, third with 22 walks drawn and his 1.032 OPS in that time is good for ninth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 16-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .354 (17x48) with one double and three home runs, drawing 15 walks with a 1.093 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 10-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night...Logan Evans allowed four runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings, taking the loss...Randy Arozarena and Rowdy Tellez hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning, accounting for two of the three Mariners' runs...Cole Young logged another two-hit effort, the third in his last four games.







