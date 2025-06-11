Del Castillo Belts Grand Slam in Season Debut, Aces Drop Series Opener to Space Cowboys

June 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (30-34) dropped the series opener to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, falling 15-9 on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Reno's offense showed plenty of life, tallying 14 hits. Trey Mancini led the charge, going 3-for-4 with his 10th home run of the season - a solo shot in the sixth. The 33-year-old veteran has been the anchor of Reno's lineup, slashing .285/.346/.469 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, and 46 RBI through 60 games.

Adrian Del Castillo made a loud return from the injured list (shoulder), launching a grand slam in the ninth inning in his first game of the season. The reigning Pacific Coast League MVP is coming off a monster 2024 campaign in which he hit .312/.399/.603 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI over 105 games.

Rene Pinto also returned from the IL (hand) and made his presence felt, driving in Blaze Alexander in the sixth. The catcher is off to a strong start in 2025, slashing .281/.352/.563 with six doubles, four homers, and 16 RBI.

Tristin English continued his hot streak, going 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the fourth. The Georgia Tech product is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 11-for-29 (.379) with four doubles, a homer, and 12 RBI.

Nicky Lopez stayed hot at the plate, collecting three hits to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Over that stretch, he's gone 11-for-29 (.379) with a double and an RBI. The slick-fielding infielder is now hitting .318/.333/.341 through 11 games.

The Aces will aim to even the series on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PST at Greater Nevada Field.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Tristin English: 1-for-5, 2 RBI

Rene Pinto: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Nicky Lopez: 3-for-4







