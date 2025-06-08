Aces Drop Series Finale vs Comets in 11-6 Loss

June 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reno Aces (30-33) fell to the Oklahoma City Comets (37-26), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in an 11-6 defeat in Sunday's series finale at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the loss, the Aces split the six-game set against the Comets.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair featuring six different lead changes before Oklahoma City pulled away late, plating five runs in the sixth and seventh frames to seal the win.

Blaze Alexander stayed hot at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI. The dynamic infielder has been swinging a productive bat of late, hitting .310 (9-for-29) with two extra-base hits and five RBI over his last eight games.

Jake McCarthy and Andy Weber also chipped in offensively, each collecting two hits and an RBI.

Trey Mancini continued to anchor the middle of Reno's lineup, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double. The veteran first baseman remains a key contributor, slashing .277/.337/.451 with 14 doubles, nine home runs, and 44 RBI on the season.

After a two-week road trip, the Aces now return home to Greater Nevada Field to open a six-game set against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Trey Mancini: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

