Reno Aces' Aceball Summer Pass on Sale this Weekend Only

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WHAT: $99 Aceball Summer Pass which guarantees grass berm seating tickets for each of the remaining Reno Aces home games (opt-in required)

WHEN: Friday, June 6th until Sunday, June 7th at 11:59 PM PT

WHERE: Visit RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

Reno Aces fans can enjoy Aceball all summer long at Greater Nevada Field with the return of the Aceball Summer Pass. The $99 Summer Pass is available this weekend ONLY with the limited time sale ending at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday night.

Once purchased, fans are guaranteed grass berm seating tickets for each Reno Aces home game (excluding July 4th). Pass Holders will receive a text at 9 a.m. on the first game day of a homestand and can opt-in to as many games they would like to during that homestand. Once opted in, Pass Holders will also be able to purchase guest tickets and upgrades if available.

Aceball Summer Pass Holders will receive their tickets three hours prior to first pitch and can be found within their Reno Aces MyTickets Account. Aceball Summer Pass tickets, seat upgrades and guest passes are not eligible for resale and are non-transferable.

The first chance to utilize the Summer Pass is next week when the Aces' welcome the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







