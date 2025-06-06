Eder Shines, Kieboom Delivers Four Hits in 3-1 Bees' Victory

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees secured a 3-1 victory Friday night, powered by Jake Eder's second quality start of the season and Carter Kieboom's four-hit performance, with a two-run first inning setting the tone for the win.

Salt Lake Bees 3, Round Rock Express 1

WP: Jake Eder (2 - 2)

LP: Peyton Gray (1 - 2)

SV: Michael Darrell-Hicks (1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead for the second straight night, scoring twice in the opening frame. Kyren Paris worked a leadoff walk and came around to score on Christian Moore's double to right-center. One out later, Carter Kieboom drove in Moore with a single to left, giving the Bees a 2-0 advantage after one inning.

After the fast start, the Bees were retired in order over the next two innings before threatening again in the fourth. Carter Kieboom led off the frame with a double, and Tucker Flint drew a two-out walk to put two aboard. However, the Express escaped the jam, keeping Salt Lake off the board and holding the score at 2-0 through four innings.

Salt Lake starter Jake Eder was in command early, tossing five shutout innings and retiring the side in order in both the fourth and fifth. But Round Rock finally broke through in the sixth, as Cody Freeman led off the inning with a solo home run to right, trimming the Bees' lead to 2-1.

The Bees responded right back as Carter Kieboom notched his third hit of the night, setting the stage for Chad Stevens to extend his hitting streak to 15 games with his third double in the last two contests, pushing the lead to 3-1.

The Salt Lake bullpen took it from there, locking down the final three innings without allowing a run. Michael Darrell-Hicks sealed the deal in the ninth, earning his first save of the season and securing the Bees' 3-1 victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake notched its second straight win to even the series and improve to 25-35 on the season. The victory also marked a breakthrough, as the Bees won for the first time this year when scoring three runs or fewer, going to a 1-22 mark in such games.

The Bees tabbed seven hits in the contest marking its lowest hit total in a win since May 3 at Albuquerque as the Bees hold a record of 9-27 when having fewer hits than the opponent.

Friday night marked the third time this season the Bees have had players log four-hit performances in back-to-back games. After Chad Stevens did it on Thursday, Carter Kieboom followed suit with a four-hit effort on Friday. The last occurrence came during a three-game stretch from May 22-24, when Christian Moore, Yolmer Sánchez, and Scott Kingery each recorded four-hit games.

Jake Eder delivered his second quality start of the season, pitching six innings of one-run ball with five hits, no walks, and three strikeouts. It was the first time since his season debut on April 10 that he finished a start without issuing a walk. Eder earned his second win to improve to 2-2 on the year, lowering his ERA to 3.72. Over his last five starts, he's 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA, going at least six innings and allowing one run or fewer in three of those outings.

Carter Kieboom turned in his first four-hit performance of the season, becoming the eighth Bee to reach the mark in 2025. It was the third four-hit game of his Triple-A career - the previous two coming in 2019 with Fresno - and the sixth of his professional career overall. With the big night, Kieboom lifted his season average to .325 - fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League. He now ranks second on the team in both hits (53) and OPS (.848), trailing only Chad Stevens in each category.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, passing Sebastian Rivero and Gustavo Campero for the longest by a Bee this season. It's the longest hitting streak by a Salt Lake player since 2023, when David Fletcher hit in 24 straight and Michael Stefanic followed with a 19-game run. During the streak, Stevens is batting .400 (24-for-60) with four doubles, three triples, five home runs, 16 RBI, and 16 runs scored.

Christian Moore notched his third double of the season, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Moore has scored, driven in a run, and recorded an extra-base hit in back-to-back games while reaching base safely in 12 of his 16 games this season.

Korey Holland stayed hot at the plate, going 1-for-3 to record a hit for the fifth time in his last six games. Over that stretch, Holland is batting .409 with four runs scored, three RBI, a home run, and a double - good for a 1.000 OPS.

The Bees bullpen delivered its first shutout effort since May 22 against Omaha, with Jack Dashwood featuring in both games. Buck Farmer followed with a clean inning, striking out two, before Michael Darrell-Hicks locked down the ninth with a strikeout to earn the first save of his Triple-A career.

Up Next

