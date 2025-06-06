Isotopes Hang on for 6-4 Victory over Chihuahuas
June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
El Paso, TX - Owen Miller and Adael Amador each connected on an early solo homer, while Austin Nola delivered a pair of run-scoring hits totaling three RBI, and the Isotopes earned a 6-4 victory over the Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.
With Albuquerque ahead 6-3, El Paso loaded the bases with one out against Antoine Kelly. Mike Brosseau singled to left to plate one run, but Sterlin Thompson cut down Tirso Ornelas trying to score for a huge second out. Kelly then retired catcher Rodolfo Duran on a comebacker to end the contest.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes tallied 14 hits, their 13th time reaching double-figures in the last 20 contests. Additionally, it tied for their most knocks in a game against El Paso this season (also: April 16).
- Albuquerque's pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit for just the second time in the last 210 games (also: May 2, 2025 vs. Salt Lake). It was their first time limiting the opposition to singles only in a road game since Aug. 26, 2023 at Oklahoma City.
- Michael Toglia was 1-for-5 with a double, and has recorded a two-bagger in three consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 13-16, 2024 against Arizona and San Diego.
- Yanquiel Fernández finished 2-for-5, and has a total of five hits in his last two contests. It marks the fourth time in 2025 that Fernández has at least two-straight multi-hit games (last: May 24-28, three-straight).
- Amador connected on his first home run since April 26 vs. Cincinnati (off Hunter Greene), a span of 81 at-bats. Amador has at least one hit in 13 of 16 Triple-A contests this year.
- Since beginning the season 4-for-21, Nola is 18-for-37 with five doubles and nine RBI in his last 10 games with Albuquerque. He has driven in eight runs in his past five starts, dating back to May 2 vs. Salt Lake.
- Warming Bernabel delivered his 19th multi-hit game of the season, one behind Ritter's team lead. Bernabel is slashing .393/.465/.541 over his last 16 contests, with seven extra-base hits during the stretch.
- Sean Bouchard tied a season-high for an Isotopes batter with three walks (also: Ryan Ritter, April 18 vs. El Paso and April 24 at Reno; Zac Veen, May 16 vs. Tacoma).
- All Isotopes starting position players recorded at least one hit for the seventh time this season, and fourth occurrence in the past 12 games (last: May 27 vs. Sugar Land).
- Thompson recorded his second outfield assist of the season (also: May 29 vs. Sugar Land, Kennedy Corona out at home) and Albuquerque's 14th as a team.
- Nick Anderson made his Rockies organizational debut. Anderson is the 48th player to appear in a game for Albuquerque this season, and the third member of the 2020 American League champion Rays bullpen to be rostered by the Isotopes since last year (also: RHPs John Curtiss and Diego Castillo).
- Since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, Albuquerque is 37-23 against El Paso, including a 20-13 record at Southwest University Park.
- Four of Albuquerque's last five games have been decided by one or two runs, and they have emerged victorious in all of them. Overall, the Isotopes are 14-12 in such situations this year.
- The Isotopes committed at least three errors in a contest for the seventh time in 2025, and it was the third occurrence in their last 11 contests. Albuquerque is 4-3 when recording a minimum of three miscues.
On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes is set to make his second Triple-A start for Albuquerque on Friday, and will be opposed by El Paso lefty Omar Cruz. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.
