Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 14-4

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TX - The Chihuahuas plated nine runs in the fifth inning en route to a 14-4 victory over the Isotopes Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque's three-game win streak comes to an end.

-The Isotopes permitted nine runs in the fifth inning, tied for the second-most in a frame this season (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 8th inning). It's also the second time Albuquerque has surrendered nine-plus to El Paso in an inning in 2025 (also: April 18, 10 runs in the fifth inning).

-Albuquerque allowed 14 runs in the game, tied for the third-most relented in a contest in 2025. It's the first time the club has permitted double-digit runs since May 18 vs. Tacoma (11).

-The Isotopes allowed 17 hits on the night, tied for the second-most in a game this season (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma).

-It's the most runs surrendered in a game to El Paso since May 7, 2024 (15).

-The 10-run margin of defeat is the highest since losing 11-1 on April 16 at Reno. It's the third time in 2025 the club has lost by double-digits (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 15-1).

-It's the eighth time since 2021 the club has lost to the Chihuahuas by 10-plus runs (last: May 7, 2024, 15-5).

-The Isotopes scored four runs on 11 hits, the first time the club recorded a loss with at least 11 knocks and four runs or fewer since July 28, 2023, vs. Sacramento, 15-4.

-Over the first two games of the series, the Isotopes have gone 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

-Albuquerque grounded into three double plays for the third time this year and second in their last five games. The Isotopes have 50 GIDP on the year, the third-most in Triple-A.

-Bradley Blalock tossed 4.0 innings and allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks with three punchouts. The eight runs permitted are tied for the second-most in a game this season (three times).

-El Paso's Matt Waldron tossed 5.0 innings of two-run ball. The 16th time this year and fifth in the last seven games an opposing hurler has held the Isotopes to two runs or fewer (min. 5 IP).

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-4 to extend his career-long hit streak to 18 games. During the streak he is slashing .443/489/.987 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine homers and 29 RBI. It's the longest active streak in MiLB and tied for the third-longest in the PCL in 2025. Longest hitting streak for an Isotope since Greg Jones (18, August 25-September 15, 2024). The last Isotopes to tally a longer hit streak was Daniel Castro's 24-gamer from April 6-June 7, 2018. Also has a 24-game on-base streak, tied for the longest by an Isotope this year (also: Sam Hilliard April 3-May 6).

-Yanquiel Fernandez belted his ninth homer of the year and recorded his third three-hit game of 2025 (last: April 23 at Reno). Registered two extra-base hits in a contest for the sixth time this season (last: May 30 vs. Sugar Land). Ended a three-game hitless streak.

-Drew Romo tallied two knocks for the second time in 2025 (other: May 23 at Reno).

-Warming Bernabel singled and is 5-for-11 in his last three games. Has a hit in eight of his last 10 contests (13-for-35 with four doubles and five walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to start Anthony Molina while Kyle Hart is expected to take the hill for El Paso.







