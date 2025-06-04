Hudson's Quality Start Spoiled by Round Rock's Late-Inning Surge

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees held Round Rock scoreless through six innings behind a masterful outing from Dakota Hudson, but the Express broke through late, scoring all six of their runs over the final three frames to hand Salt Lake its eighth straight loss.

Round Rock Express 6, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Robert Dugger (1 - 3)

LP: Buck Farmer (1 - 2)

SV: Joe Barlow (2)

Game Summary

Through the first inning and a half, five runners had reached base without a single one crossing the plate. The Bees looked poised to continue the trend in the bottom of the second after Chad Stevens and David Mershon both reached to open the frame, only to see the next two batters retired. But with two outs, Korey Holland delivered--beating out an infield single to bring home the game's first run and give Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Chad Stevens once again sparked the offense, leading off the inning with a single to left--his second time reaching to start a frame and extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Sebastian Rivero followed with a one-out single to left, moving Stevens to third. Yolmer Sánchez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, allowing Stevens to score for the second time and doubling the Bees' lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, the Bees continued their trend of getting the leadoff man aboard for the fourth time in the game, as Korey Holland dropped a bunt down the third base line and beat the throw for his second infield single of the night. Sticking with the small-ball approach, Kyren Paris executed a sacrifice bunt to move Holland into scoring position. But the rally stalled there, as back-to-back flyouts left Holland stranded on second and the inning ended without any damage.

Salt Lake starter Dakota Hudson was brilliant over six shutout innings in his eighth start of the season, keeping Round Rock off the scoreboard. The Express managed four hits and put a runner on in five of Hudson's six frames, but the right-hander stayed composed throughout--retiring the side in order in the fifth, allowing just one extra-base hit, and stranding seven total runners on the basepaths.

Hudson's first inning out of the game proved costly for the Bees, as Round Rock struck for its first runs of the night with a three-run frame fueled by a pair of homers from Michael Helman and Cody Freeman.

With two outs in the seventh, the Bees answered back as Kyren Paris launched his first home run with Salt Lake--an opposite-field shot that tucked just inside the right-field foul pole--to tie the game at 3-3 after seven innings.

More pressure mounted on Salt Lake in the eighth as the first three Express batters reached base, setting the stage for Billy McKinney's two-run single to left that put Round Rock back in front, 5-3.

Round Rock added one more for insurance in the ninth as Alan Trejo led off with a double and came around to score on the next at-bat as Blake Crim singled into left field to make it a 6-3 score.

Salt Lake went down in order in the bottom half of the ninth as Joe Barlow earned his second save of the season striking out Holland to close the book on game one.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its eighth straight game, falling to 23-34 suffering its longest losing streak of the season. It marks the team's longest skid since 2022, when the Bees lost eight in a row from June 11-19.

During their eight-game skid, Salt Lake has held a lead in six of the eight contests, including each of the last three. Despite the early advantages, the Bees have allowed at least four runs in every game during the streak, with 31 of the 59 total runs surrendered coming in the sixth inning or later.

The Bees fell to 0-21 when scoring three runs or fewer and dropped to 11-33 when allowing four or more. Offensively, Salt Lake has struggled in key moments, managing just four hits with runners in scoring position over the last four games. During their eight-game losing streak, the Bees are hitting just 13-for-75 (.173) with runners in scoring position.

Salt Lake has homered in 10 consecutive home games--marking the longest active home run streak in the Pacific Coast League. The Bees rank fourth in the PCL in home home runs with 32, trailing Las Vegas (42), Albuquerque (34), and Reno (34).

Dakota Hudson turned in his second quality start of the season with six scoreless innings on Tuesday night. Bouncing back from a rough outing in Tacoma--where he allowed season highs in both hits and runs--Hudson limited Round Rock to just four hits, his fewest in any outing of at least four innings this year. The performance marked his first shutout start since April 18, 2023, with Memphis, and he matched a season high with five strikeouts.

Chad Stevens delivered another strong performance, going 2-for-3 with two of Salt Lake's three runs scored. He notched his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Stevens also scored multiple runs for the seventh time this year, bringing his season total to a team-best 35 runs.

Kyren Paris continued his recent surge, scoring a run and hitting safely for the fourth time in his last five games while launching his first home run with Salt Lake. He recorded his first multi-hit game as a Bee and added his second RBI in the last three games.

Korey Holland collected two hits, both being infield singles finishing the night 2-for-4 with an RBI. Holland tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the year while batting in a run for the fourth time in seven games.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Round Rock will match up on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square for game two of the series starting at 7:05 p.m. MST.







