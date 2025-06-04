Mancini's 9th Inning Blast Stuns Oklahoma City in 6-5 Victory

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - With two outs and the Aces trailing by two in the ninth, Trey Mancini stepped up and delivered one of the biggest swings of the season. The veteran first baseman crushed a three-run homer to left, powering the Reno Aces (2 9 -3 0) to a stunning 6-5 comeback win over the Oklahoma City Comets (3 4 -2 5), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City extended its lead to two in the bottom of the eighth, but the Aces didn't flinch. Jake McCarthy and Jorge Barrosa quickly worked walks in the ninth to set the stage for Mancini. Down to his final strike, the veteran slugger crushed his eighth home run of the season into left field off Logan Boyer, flipping a two-run deficit into a one-run lead.

The clutch big fly marked Mancini's biggest moment of the season so far. The 33-year-old has been a key piece of Reno's lineup all year, slashing .279/.339/.447 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, and 39 RBI in 55 games.

The Aces struck first in the second inning, as Tristin English continued his tear at the plate by launching a two-run shot-his third homer of the season-off Comets starter Bobby Miller. English has been on fire lately, going 12-for-32 (.375) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI in eight games during Reno's current two-week road trip.

Nicky Lopez added to the lead with an RBI single in the fourth, scoring English to cap Reno's early offensive output. Since joining the Aces on May 28, Lopez has brought consistency to the lineup, hitting .217/.250/.261 with one double and two RBI in six games as an everyday contributor.

Casey Kelly turned in a solid outing on the mound. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs over six innings, walking one and striking out one. Kelly has shown encouraging signs lately, yielding just four runs across his last 11 2/3 innings with six punchouts.

Blaze Alexander enjoyed another strong performance, going 2-for-5 with a double. The talented infielder is riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) with one double and three RBI.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum rolling in Thursday's matchup against the Comets. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Nicky Lopez: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 1 2B

