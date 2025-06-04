OKC Comets Game Notes - June 4, 2025

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces (28-30) at Oklahoma City Comets (34-24)

Game #59 of 150/First Half #59 of 75/Home #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Casey Kelly (0-2, 5.77) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (2-1, 3.98)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to even their home series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the teams meet for the second time in the six-game set...OKC will also try to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since their previous home series against Sacramento May 23-24.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fought back to tie Tuesday night's game in the eighth inning, but the Reno Aces scored a go-ahead run in the ninth inning and went on to a 7-6 win against the Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After the Aces scored the first run of the night with a home run in the first inning, the Comets responded with three runs in their first at-bat to take the lead. James Outman tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Freeland. Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis followed with back-to-back home runs for a 3-1 edge. Reno scored two runs in the third inning to knot the score at 3-3. In the seventh inning with the bases loaded, Jordan Lawlar connected on a bases-clearing double to give the Aces a 6-3 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Justin Dean answered with his own double with the bases loaded to score two runs and cut Reno's lead to 6-5. Ward hit his second homer of the night in the eighth inning for a 6-6 tie. Reno scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning on a bunt single, walk, error and fielder's choice. The Comets put two on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Ward and Chavis both struck out to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (2-1) looks to continue his recent roll with the Comets...Miller last pitched May 29 in Las Vegas, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts and earned the win in OKC's 9-3 victory. He retired his final 13 batters faced, as well as 15 of his last 16 batters...Over his last two starts with OKC, Miller has now combined for 11.2 scoreless innings while holding opponents 4-for-40...In between those starts, Miller pitched May 24 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Mets, tossing 2.0 innings of relief. He allowed one run on three hits with a hit by pitch and walk. He was optioned back to OKC the following day...PCL opponents are batting just .171 overall against him - the best BAA among all PCL pitchers with at least 40.0 innings this season. However, Miller has allowed 30 walks in 40.2 IP...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Aces: 2025: 0-1 2024: 4-8 All-time: 47-40 At OKC: 29-20 The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...Entering tonight, Reno has now won six straight games against OKC going back to last season, as well as eight of the last nine meetings. The Aces have also won their last three games in Bricktown.

Pacific Rim: With a win by league-leading Las Vegas in Tacoma Tuesday, the second-place Comets fell to 1.5 games behind the Aviators in the overall PCL standings with 17 games remaining in the first half. Third-place Sugar Land lost to Sacramento last night and trails Las Vegas by 3.0 games and OKC by 1.5 games...By virtue of winning the last series, the Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators. The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward finished with his second multi-homer outing in his last five games last night, going 2-for-5, with home runs in the first and eighth innings. Ward has now hit six home runs in the last five games, and his six dingers since May 29 lead all players in the full-season Minors or Major Leagues...Ward has hit safely in six straight games and is 14-for-27 (.519) with 10 extra-base hits, including six homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored during the stretch...Ward paces the PCL with 71 hits and 133 total bases, ranks second with a .613 SLG, tied for second with 31 extra-base hits, third with 15 home runs and a 1.018 OPS, fourth with 44 RBI and a .327 AVG...His first multi-homer game came last week in Las Vegas when he went 5-for-5 with three homers and six RBI May 29...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 240 RBI and 69 home runs.

Krush Groove: The Comets scored six more runs Tuesday and have scored at least six runs in five straight games - their longest such streak of the season - and have scored 51 runs during the stretch. This is OKC's longest stretch of games with six-plus runs since a six-game stretch May 28-June 2, 2024 (59 R)...Over Oklahoma City's last eight games, the Comets are batting .345 (105x304) with 17 home runs, 40 extra-base hits and 73 runs, and the Comets are batting .383 (38x99) with runners in scoring position. Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 105 hits, .345 AVG, .592 SLG and 1.042 OPS while ranking second with 67 runs and .432 OBP...In stark contrast, Oklahoma City compiled a league-low 84 runs on a league-low 136 hits over a 19-game stretch from May 3-24 prior to the recent offensive surge.

Outta Sight: James Outman hit his second triple of the season, drew a walk and scored a run Tuesday. Over his last eight games, Outman is batting 15-for-36 (.417) with four home runs, a triple, four doubles, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored. Since moving into the leadoff spot May 29, Outman is 10-for-23 (.435) with seven extra-base hits, five walks, 10 runs scored and 10 RBI across five games. As the team's first batter of the game leading off the first inning, Outman is 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits and a walk...Outman has four home runs over his last seven games, and his three-run homer Saturday night was the longest by an OKC player this season, reaching 465 feet

Free Bird: Alex Freeland drew two walks last night and collected a RBI as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games - the longest by an OKC player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league. The on-base streak is also the longest of his professional career, surpassing a 16-game streak May 21-June 8, 2023 with High-A Great Lakes...It is also the longest on-base streak by a Comets player since Andre Lipcius reached base in 28 straight games Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Although he was held without a hit last night, Freeland is batting .387 (12x31) over his last seven games with 10 RBI...Freeland ranks second in the league with 19 doubles, tied for second with 45 RBI and 38 walks, tied for fourth with 62 hits and 36 walks and fifth with 40 runs scored.

Home Less: With last night's loss, the Comets are 2-6 over the last eight home games, 3-7 over the last 10 home games and 5-10 over the last 15 home games. Last night was the team's fifth straight loss in a home series opener...During the current 2-6 stretch, OKC has allowed at least five runs in every game, with opponents tallying at least six runs in seven of the eight games, including each of the last four in a row. Over those eight games, the OKC pitching staff has a 7.50 ERA (60 ER/72.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 62 runs and 79 hits with opponents batting .286 (79x276) with nine home runs and 28 extra-base hits. There's been at least one inning of three-plus runs allowed each game and a total of 10 of those crooked numbers...In contrast, the Comets are a league-best 18-9 on the road.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning - the Comets' fifth back-to-back homers of the season. The Comets have now homered in five straight games (11 HR) and in nine of the last 10 games (19 HR)...Tuesday was the 18th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat, with OKC's record now 10-8 in those games. It was also OKC's 20th one-run game of the season, and the Comets fell to 12-8 in those close games. Oklahoma City also fell to 2-7 in games tied after eight innings...Esteury Ruiz recorded his league-leading 28th stolen base last night. The Comets lead the PCL with 82 steals this season...Yesterday was the team's fourth consecutive game to last at least three hours. Since the current pace of play measures were instituted during the 2022 season, this is the first time that has happened.







