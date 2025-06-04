Matthews Extends Hitting Streak to 10 Games in Series-Opening Loss

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Brice Matthews' RBI double extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest from a Space Cowboy hitter this season, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (32-25) dropped the series opener against the Sacramento River Cats (28-30) 11-3 on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sacramento scored three runs in the first, including a two-out two-RBI double from Max Stassi as the Space Cowboys fell into an early 3-0 hole. RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 0-4) settled in during the second, retiring the River Cats in order with two punchouts.

After Collin Price led off the bottom of the second with a walk, Luis Castro punched a single into right and Kenedy Corona took a base on balls, loading the bases with one out. Tommy Sacco Jr. lifted a ball to left, scoring Price on a sacrifice fly and cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Sacramento extended their lead in the third with a four-run frame making it a 7-1 game.

Sugar Land threatened in the home half of the third as Luis Guillorme, Jesús Bastidas and Colin Barber walked, the second-straight inning the Space Cowboys had the bases loaded, but all three runners were left on.

After the River Cats hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth, Sugar Land responded in the bottom of the inning. Sacco Jr. was hit by a pitch, Zack Short walked and Matthews sent an opposite-field RBI double into right-center, scoring Sacco Jr. Later in the inning, Bastidas swatted a two-strike RBI single into left, bringing home Short and whittling the River Cats' advantage to 8-3.

RHP Rhett Kouba fired a scoreless fifth in his third inning of relief, helped by a 4-6-3 double play, but Sacramento recorded two more runs in the sixth, including an RBI triple by Wade Meckler.

After coming on with one out in the sixth and fanning the final two batters of the frame, RHP Ray Gaither stranded the bases loaded with an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh.

Bastidas led off the ninth with his second base knock of the night and in the ensuing at-bat Price singled, putting two on with nobody out. However, a double play and a lineout ended the threat and closed out Sugar Land's 11-3 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- With an RBI double on Tuesday, Brice Matthews is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak from a Sugar Land hitter this season, going 19-39 (.487) with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored.

- Zack Short walked twice on Tuesday, his 42nd and 43rd of the year. Short came into today's game first in the PCL in walks with 41. Tonight was Short's 12th multi-walk game of the season.

- Colin Barber made his first appearance with Sugar Land on Tuesday after getting promoted from Corpus Christi on Monday going 0-for-3 with two walks.

- Luis Guillorme walked in the third, his sixth-straight game with a free pass. Guillorme came into Sunday's game tied for third in the PCL in walks with 36.

- Rhett Kouba had his longest relief outing of the season with 3.1 innings while hurling a season-high four strikeouts.

- Ray Gaither struck out four batters for the first time in 2025 and the first time since September 5, 2024 against the Oklahoma City Comets.

- Jesús Bastidas recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the year with singles in the fourth and ninth.

Sugar Land's series continues against the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball opposite River Cats starter RHP Carson Ragsdale. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.