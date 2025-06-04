OKC Tests Reno in Close Loss

June 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fought back to tie Tuesday night's game in the eighth inning, but the Reno Aces scored a go-ahead run in the ninth inning and went on to a 7-6 win against the Comets at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After the Aces scored the first run of the night with a home run in the first inning, the Comets responded with three runs in their first at-bat to take the lead. James Outman tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Freeland. Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis followed with back-to-back home runs out to left field for a 3-1 edge. Reno (28-30) scored two runs in the third inning to knot the score at 3-3. Then in the seventh inning with the bases loaded, Jordan Lawler connected on a bases-clearing double to give the Aces a 6-3 lead. After being held scoreless over five innings and having 12 straight batters retired from the third to seventh innings, the Comets (34-24) chipped away at the deficit with a two-run single by Justin Dean in the seventh inning. Ward then hit his second homer of the night in the eighth inning for a 6-6 tie. Reno scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning and despite putting two runners on base with one out, OKC was unable to bring in a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City dropped a fifth straight home series opener after closing out their previous road series in Las Vegas with back-to-back wins...The Comets fell to 3-7 in their last 10 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With a win by league-leading Las Vegas in Tacoma Tuesday, the second-place Comets fell to 1.5 games behind the Aviators in the overall PCL standings with 17 games remaining in the first half.

-Ryan Ward finished with his second multi-homer game in his last five games, going 2-for-5, and has now hit safely in six straight games. He is 14-for-27 (.519) with 10 extra-base hits, including six homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored during the stretch.

-Ryan Ward and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning - the Comets' first back-to-back homers since May 16 in Round Rock and first time at home since May 7 against Albuquerque. They were also the team's fifth back-to-back homers of the season.

-Esteury Ruiz finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored. He has back-to-back multi-hit games and has at least one hit in five of his last six games.

-James Outman hit his second triple of the season, drew a walk and scored a run. Over his last eight games, Outman is batting 15-for-36 (.417) with four home runs, a triple, four doubles, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored. Since moving into the leadoff spot May 29, Outman is 10-for-23 with seven extra-base hits, five walks, 10 runs scored and 10 RBI across five games.

-Alex Freeland drew two walks as he extended his on-base streak to 19 games - the longest by an OKC player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league.

-Tuesday was OKC's 20th one-run game of the season and the Comets fell to 12-8 in those close games...Oklahoma City also fell to 2-7 in games tied after eight innings.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aces at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.