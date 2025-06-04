Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

TODAY'S GAME - 6/4 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Gilbert - MLR (0-0, 5.40) vs. Las Vegas RHP Luis Morales (1-1, 5.06)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Snapped their seven-game win streak by taking a 6-2 loss in the series opener against Las Vegas on Tuesday...the Rainiers fell behind 3-0 after three innings before getting on the board in the fourth inning when Tyler Locklear tripled of the left field wall, scoring on a Samad Taylor groundout...after the Aviators got the run back in the fifth inning, Tacoma plated another run in the sixth when Rhylan Thomas hit his third homer of the season to right field, trimming the deficit to 4-2...Colby Thomas hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for the final blow in the 6-2 defeat, giving Las Vegas their seventh consecutive victory over Tacoma.

GO-TIME FOR GILBERT: RHP Logan Gilbert will make his second Major League rehab start with Tacoma tonight...Gilbert, 28, was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on April 26 with a right elbow flexor strain after making six starts with Seattle, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA (30.1 IP/ 8 ER), walking six while striking out 44...prior to this rehab stint, Gilbert has made only one prior start in Triple-A, coming on May 7, 2021 against El Paso...in Gilbert's first rehab start on May 29, he allowed one run on two hits over 1.2 innings, walking two and striking out three, throwing 45 pitches (24 strikes).

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won six of the first seven games of their four-week homestand, sweeping the first series against Salt Lake by getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers hit .332 in the first six games of the homestand, ranking second among all full-season minor league teams...the 50 runs the Rainiers have scored since last Tuesday are tied for the fourth-most among full-season minor league clubs and the 19 stolen bases also are tied for the fourth-most...on the mound, the Rainiers rank second all Triple-A teams with 70 strikeouts and have held the opposition to a .247 batting average, the third-lowest in the PCL.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Since the start of their homestand, the Rainiers have been successful in 19 of their 20 stolen base attempts, leading Triple-A with their 19 stolen bases in that time...of the 16 full-season minor league teams that have at least 15 stolen bases since last Tuesday, the Rainiers 95% success rate on stolen bases is the third best, trailing Hartford (100% - 15/15) and Rancho Cucamonga (96% - 24/25).

PUT IT ON THE MANTLE: The Seattle Mariners announced their minor league monthly awards on Monday, tabbing C Harry Ford and INF Cole Young as their co-hitters of the month... Ford, hit .411 (37x90) with 18 runs, six doubles, five home runs, 20 RBI and 11 walks with a .475 on-base percentage, .644 slugging percentage and 1.120 OPS in 22 May games... Young, 21, hit .366 (37x101) with 28 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, five homers, 21 RBI, 16 walks and four stolen bases with a .467 on-base percentage, .673 slugging percentage and 1.140 OPS in 26 May games.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 10 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .395 (17x43) with a double, two home runs, and eight runs scored, homering in each of his last two games, marking the first time he has homered in back-to-back games in his career...he has also recorded three hits in four of his last six games, leading the team with nine three-hit games this year...Thomas is also hitting .404 (21x52) when leading off an inning...his 21 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out eight times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a handful of roster moves before Tuesday's game...Tacoma added: RHP Jesse Hahn (sent outright), C Blake Hunt (sent outright), LHP Joe Jaques (trade from LAD in exchange for RHP Will Klein), RHP Casey Legumina (optioned), INF Leo Rivas (optioned)...to make room on the active roster, the Rainiers released RHP Trevor Gott and placed OF Colin Davis, RHP Michael Mariot and C Jacob Nottingham on the Development List and transferred RHP Nick Fraze to Arkansas for a total of 10 transactions.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .518 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks fifth in the league with a .365 batting average and fifth with16 walks drawn...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league... he is also hitting .400 (12x30) in his last 10 games, driving in 10 runs and has drawn eight walks in his last eight games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped the series opener to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening, falling 5-1...Rowdy Tellez was responsible for the lone Mariners' run, hitting a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game at one...Baltimore rattled off four unanswered runs to finish the victory...JP Crawford tallied three of the Mariners' seven hits in the loss.







