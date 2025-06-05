Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/5 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 1.32) vs. Las Vegas RHP J.T. Ginn - MLR (1-0, 1.26)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Casey Legumina - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up their fifth walk-off win of the season, rallying to beat Las Vegas 5-4, their first win against the Aviators this season...Las Vegas jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning against Logan Gilbert, who fired 3.0+ innings in his second rehab start of the season...the Rainiers got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Austin Shenton scored on a wild pitch...Tacoma tied the game in the third inning after a Dominic Canzone double, Tyler Locklear hit a single to score him, tying the game at two...the Aviators took the lead back in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Darell Hernaiz and a double from Seth Brown, taking the 4-2 lead...the Rainiers got one run back in the seventh inning, after Rhylan Thomas and Harry Ford hit back-to-back singles, Canzone hit a ground ball to second that scored Thomas to make the score 4-3...down by a run entering the ninth, Samad Taylor was hit by a pitch to open the frame...he stole second and advanced to third base on a throwing error...Taylor scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four...Ford walked with one out and Canzone ripped a double to the right field wall to score Ford and give the Rainiers the 5-4 victory.

WALK-OFF WEDNESDAY: The Rainiers finished off their fifth walk-off win of the season on Wednesday evening, matching their five walk-off victories from both 2023 and 2024...the five walk-off wins this season are tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A...10 of Tacoma's 59 games have resulted in walk-offs (5-5 record), tied for the second-most games to result in a walk-off in Triple-A...Rochester and Round Rock have each had 11 games result in a walk-off (ROC, 5-6 / RR, 8-3)...Dominic Canzone delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, the other coming May 27 against Salt Lake...Canzone is one of three PCL hitters with multiple walk-off hits this season (others: OKC's Michael Chavis and Round Rock's Kellen Strahm).

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have won seven of the first eight games of their four-week homestand, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers have hit .318 in the first eight games of the homestand, ranking second among all full-season minor league teams in that time...the 50 runs the Rainiers have scored since last Tuesday are the third-most among full-season minor league clubs and the 23 stolen bases also are the second-most...on the mound, the Rainiers lead all Triple-A teams with 78 strikeouts and have held the opposition to a .252 batting average, the third-lowest in the PCL.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Since the start of their homestand, the Rainiers have been successful in 23 of their 24 stolen base attempts, ranking second among all full-season minor league teams with their 23 stolen bases in that time...of the six full-season minor league teams that have at least 20 stolen bases since last Tuesday, the Rainiers 95.8% success rate on stolen bases is the highest...the Rainiers have swiped multiple bases in each of their last four games, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season, becoming just the third PCL team to do so this year.

PUT IT ON THE MANTLE: The Seattle Mariners announced their minor league monthly awards on Monday, tabbing C Harry Ford and INF Cole Young as their co-hitters of the month... Ford, hit .411 (37x90) with 18 runs, six doubles, five home runs, 20 RBI and 11 walks with a .475 on-base percentage, .644 slugging percentage and 1.120 OPS in 22 May games... Young, 21, hit .366 (37x101) with 28 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, five homers, 21 RBI, 16 walks and four stolen bases with a .467 on-base percentage, .673 slugging percentage and 1.140 OPS in 26 May games.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 11 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .400 (18x45) with a double, two home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored, homering in back-to-back games on Sunday and Tuesday, the first time he's done so in his career...he has also recorded three hits in four of his last seven games, leading the team with nine three-hit games this year...Thomas is also hitting .404 (21x52) when leading off an inning...his 21 hits when leading off the inning are the second-most for a PCL hitter this season...Thomas has only struck out nine times in 2025, the fewest of any qualified full-season minor league hitter...the only qualified Major League hitter to have fewer strikeouts is Luis Arraez, who's struck out five times this year.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .506 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks seventh in the league with a .348 batting average and fifth 17 walks drawn...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league... he is also hitting .364 (12x33) in his last 11 games, driving in 10 runs and has drawn nine walks in his last 11 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell to the Orioles 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, getting swept in the series...Seattle led 3-1 after five innings, thanks to a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh, but Baltimore scored three runs in the sixth on back-to-back home runs from Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to take a 4-3 lead that they took to the finish...Bryan Woo took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six over 6.0 innings.







