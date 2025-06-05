Aces Come up Short in 5-3 Defeat vs. Comets

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reno Aces (29-31) dropped a 5-3 decision to the Oklahoma City Comets (35-25), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Despite the loss, Blaze Alexander continued to shine at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old is now riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-23 (.348) with one double and four RBI.

Trey Mancini stayed hot as well, opening the scoring for Reno with an RBI single in the fifth. The veteran first baseman has been a steady presence in the lineup, slashing. 277/.336/.442 with 13 doubles, eight home runs, and 40 RBI in 56 games this season.

Jake McCarthy had a strong showing at the dish, tallying three hits in the loss. After a tough month of May, the speedy outfielder appears to be finding his groove, 9-for-23 (.391) over his last six games with a pair of extra-base hits and multiple stolen bases.

The Aces will aim to even the series in Friday's matchup against the Comets, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Jake McCarthy: 3-for-5

