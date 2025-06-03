Aces Hold off Comets in 7-6 Thriller Behind Lawlar's Four RBI

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reno Aces (28-30) took down the Oklahoma City Comets (34-24), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a thrilling 7-6 victory in Tuesday's series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The game was knotted at six heading into the ninth after Reno saw a three-run lead slip away. Fortunately, Jorge Barrosa came through in the top half, driving in Jake McCarthy with an RBI fielder's choice on a bang-bang play at the plate to put the Aces back on top. In the bottom half, manager Jeff Gardner handed the ball to Sean Reid-Foley, who worked around two walks and struck out the final two batters to lock down his first save of the season.

Jordan Lawlar headlined the win with a four-RBI night, which included a solo homer in the first inning and a bases-clearing double in the seventh that gave the Aces a three-run cushion. The D-backs' top prospect has collected seven hits in his last two games and continues to shine this season, slashing .341/.419/.591 with 25 extra-base hits and 37 RBI across 40 games.

Dylan Ray impressed in his Triple-A debut, allowing three runs on six hits across five innings, striking out one and walking one. After a rocky first inning that saw him give up two home runs, the D-backs' No. 20 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) settled in and tossed four scoreless frames. Ray was promoted from Double-A Amarillo following a dominant May in which he posted five straight quality starts, going 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 35 strikeouts, and just three walks.

Tristin English continued his strong run at the plate, tying the game at 3-3 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Since returning from the injured list on May 22, the 28-year-old is hitting .375/.390/.575 with five doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI in 10 games.

Barrosa extended his hot streak as well, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and the game-winning RBI on a fielder's choice. Over his last 11 games, the switch-hitter is batting .318 (14-for-44) with six doubles, a triple, nine RBI, and 11 walks. He now ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with 18 doubles, just one behind Oklahoma City's Alex Freeland (19).

The Aces will look to carry their momentum into Wednesday's contest, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Dylan Ray: 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Sean Reid-Foley: SV (1), 1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K

