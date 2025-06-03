Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/3 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 11:35 AM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-1, 3.86) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mason Barnett (2-1, 6.39)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Casey Legumina (Optioned)

ADDINF Leo Rivas (Optioned)

ADD RHP Jesse Hahn (Sent outright)

ADDC Blake Hunt (Sent outright)

ADDLHP Joe Jacques (Trade from LAD)

DELRHP Will Klein (Traded to LAD)

DEL RHP Trevor Gott (Released)

DELC Jacob Nottingham (Development List)

DELOF Colin Davis (Development List)

DEL RHP Michael Mariot (Development List)

DELRHP Nick Fraze (Transfer to Arkansas)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV/MLB.TV (MiLB Free Game of the Day) RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Finished off the sweep of the Salt Lake Bees, winning 5-3 on Sunday afternoon...the Rainiers, who trailed in five of the six games, fell behind 2-0 after four innings, but tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-run home run from Tyler Locklear, his fourth of the season...Tacoma added two more in the sixth inning on a two-run home run from Rhylan Thomas, his second of the year to put Tacoma on top 4-2...the Bees scored another run in the seventh inning on a Yolmer Sanchez home run to cut the lead to 4-3...Samad Taylor scored the Rainiers' fifth run on a double-steal attempt, as the throw to second sailed into center field, giving the Rainiers the 5-3 lead...Troy Taylor finished off the victory in the ninth inning, stranding the tying runs on base...Thomas finished the day with his team-best ninth three-hit game of the season in the victory.

HOT START TO THE HOMESTAND: The Rainiers have taken the first six games of the homestand, sweeping the first series of the four-week stretch at home, getting it done on the mound and at the plate...the Rainiers hit .362 in the first six games of the homestand, leading all full-season minor league teams...the 48 runs the Rainiers have scored since last Tuesday are the third-most among full-season minor league clubs and the 17 stolen bases also are the third-most...on the mound, the Rainiers pace all Triple-A teams with 63 strikeouts and have held the opposition to a .245 batting average, the second-lowest in the PCL.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a handful of roster moves before Tuesday's game...Tacoma added: RHP Jesse Hahn (sent outright), C Blake Hunt (sent outright), LHP Joe Jaques (trade from LAD in exchange for RHP Will Klein), RHP Casey Legumina (optioned), INF Leo Rivas (optioned)...to make room on the active roster, the Rainiers released RHP Trevor Gott and placed OF Colin Davis, RHP Michael Mariot and C Jacob Nottingham on the Development List and transferred RHP Nick Fraze to Arkansas for a total of 10 transactions.

DAZZLING IN DAY GAMES: After hitting .223 and scoring 37 runs in their first 11 day games, the Rainiers have turned it around...in their last four day games, the Rainiers have put up 34 runs, hitting .331 as a team with a collective .998 OPS...Tyler Locklear has excelled in 11 day games this year, hitting a team-best .390 (16x47)...Dominic Canzone has hit five of his 12 home runs in day games, the third-most in Triple-A and five of Canzone's 10 hits in day games have left the yard...after going 2-9 in their first 11 day games, the Rainiers have won three of their last four.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .508 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead...in that span, Packard ranks sixth in the league with a .361 batting average and 10th with a 1.014 OPS...Packard has also been hit by four pitches in that stretch, tied for the third-most in the league.

BROUGHT OUT THE BROOMS FOR THE BEES: Winners of all six games of the series, the Rainiers finished their second 6-game series sweep since the schedule format changed in 2021 to six-game series...the Rainiers had already swept one series this year, a three-game set against Round Rock to open the season...the only other time the Rainiers swept a six-game series was August 26-31, 2021 against Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium.

SAMAD'S SCORCHING HOT: UTL Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to 16 games and his on-base streak to 22 games on Sunday...Taylor is the third Rainier this season to have put together a hitting streak of at least 10 games (Canzone - 18G, López - 16G)...over his 16-game streak, Taylor is hitting .440 (33x75) with seven doubles, three triples and three home runs with 19 RBI and 18 runs scored...it's the second-longest active streak in the PCL...since May 9, Taylor has tallied a league-best 38 hits, scoring a league-high 25 runs and pacing the league with nine steals...he also ranks among league leaders in that time in: RBI (2nd - 23) TB (2nd - 66), XBH (2nd - 15), AVG (3rd - .404), SLG (5th - .702) and OPS (6th - 1.138)...his 22-game on-base streak is the Rainiers' second-longest streak season and tied for the sixth-longest streak in the PCL.

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford went on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 19 of his 22 games and multiple hits in 14 of those 22...Ford's .411 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.129 OPS...his 37 hits in May are the most of any month in his career and tied for the most of any Triple-A player last month...Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021...Ford led the PCL in May in batting average and on-base percentage (.475)...Ford's .411 May batting average is the best for any Rainier in a single month (min 80 PA) since Justin Smoak hit .415 in August of 2014.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off as they close their homestand with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.







