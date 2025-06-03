Retired KOAT Chief Meteorologist Joe Diaz to Throw out First Pitch Friday, June 13

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes announced today that recently retired KOAT Chief Meteorologist Joe Diaz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, June 13 prior to the Isotopes' 6:35 pm contest against Oklahoma City.

Diaz first joined KOAT in September 1979 and served as KOAT's Chief Meteorologist since 1997. He became the first Certified Broadcast Meteorologist in the state of New Mexico and was inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2024.

Promotions for Friday, June 13 include:

Hat giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Aging Services (first 3,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Fans may purchase tickets by visiting abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.