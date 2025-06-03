OKC Comets Game Notes - June 3, 2025

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces (27-30) at Oklahoma City Comets (34-23)

Game #58 of 150/First Half #58 of 75/Home #31 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Dylan Ray (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (1-1, 3.50)

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won back-to-back games and are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, however Oklahoma City is 3-6 in the team's last nine home games.

Last Game: Chris Okey racked up four RBI on four hits to lead the way as the OKC Comets won a key series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators, 12-3, Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Comets outscored the Aviators, 10-1, over the game's final four innings to break a 2-2 tie and go on to win the series. OKC quickly took the first lead of the game when James Outman connected on a leadoff home run. Okey collected his first RBI of the day in the second inning on a RBI double for a 2-0 OKC lead. Las Vegas tied the score on a two-run homer by Colby Thomas in the fourth inning. Oklahoma City's offense then put together four straight multi-run innings, including a RBI single by Okey in the sixth inning, RBI double by Okey in the seventh inning and a RBI single by Okey in the eighth inning. The Comets pitching staff held the Aviators to one run over the game's final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (1-1) makes his sixth appearance with the Comets and first in OKC since mid-April...During his last start May 28 in Las Vegas, Sauer allowed four runs on seven hits - both setting season highs - with one walk and three strikeouts in 3.1 IP. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 8-2 defeat...Sauer's previous six games all were with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including May 23 at the New York Mets when he pitched 3.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits, including a homer, with two K's before he was optioned to OKC the next day...In seven appearances with the Dodgers, Sauer owns a 3.05 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 20.2 innings with 13 strikeouts against three walks...Through his first four games with the Comets, Sauer allowed one walk against 14 strikeouts for a 0.82 WHIP...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January after splitting time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, 2024, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Aces: 2025: 0-0 2024: 4-8 All-time: 47-39 At OKC: 29-19 The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss.

Pacific Rim: With Sunday's victory in Las Vegas, the Comets won the six-game series between the teams, 4-2, to narrow the gap just a half-game between the top two teams in the standings with 18 games remaining in the first half schedule. By virtue of winning the last series, the Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators...Second-place Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games and with Sunday's victory equaled league-leading Las Vegas' 34 overall wins this season. Third-place Sugar Land lost in Albuquerque Sunday and trails Las Vegas by 2.0 games and OKC by 1.5 games...The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Hitting the Jackpot: The Comets racked up 12 runs Sunday after scoring a season-high 17 runs Saturday and left Las Vegas by putting together back-to-back games with double-digit runs for the second time this season and first time since May 1-2 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC closed out the series scoring 29 runs on 38 hits - including 18 Sunday and a season-high 20 hits on Saturday - over the final two games, and outscored the Aviators, 20-4, over the final 13 innings of the series. It's the first time OKC has scored at least 12 runs in back-to-back games since April 13-14, 2024 at Round Rock, and the first time OKC has notched at least 18 hits in consecutive games since May 10-11, 2007, also in Las Vegas...Over Oklahoma City's last seven games, the Comets are batting .356 (96x270) with 14 home runs, 35 extra-base hits and 67 runs, and the Comets are batting .400 (36x90) with runners in scoring position. Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 67 runs, 96 hits, .444 OBP and 1.032 OPS while ranking second with a .356 AVG and .589 SLG...In stark contrast, Oklahoma City compiled a league-low 84 runs on a league-low 136 hits over a 19-game stretch from May 3-24 prior to the recent offensive surge.

Outta Sight: James Outman's leadoff homer Sunday was the third hit by Oklahoma City this season as he has also homered in back-to-back games for the first time since May 30-31, 2024 at Albuquerque. Outman now has four home runs over his last six games, and his three-run homer Saturday night was the longest by an OKC player this season, reaching 465 feet. It was the fifth-longest home run hit in the PCL this season and also the longest home run for OKC since Sept. 18, 2022 when Ryan Noda hit a 471-foot blast in Albuquerque...Over his last seven games, Outman is batting 14-for-32 (.438) with four home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored...Since moving into the leadoff spot May 29, Outman is 9-for-19 with six extra-base hits, four walks, nine runs scored and 10 RBI across four games...He finished the month of May leading the Comets with 22 RBI despite playing in just 15 of the team's 28 games during the month.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward picked up a RBI double Sunday and has hit safely in five straight games, going 12-for-22 (.545) with eight extra-base hits, including four homers, eight RBI and seven runs...On Thursday, he went 5-for-5 with three homers and six RBI, marking his first career three-homer game as well as his first career five-hit game, while tying his career high in RBI...He became the first OKC player with five hits this season and the first OKC player with three home runs in one game since Trey Sweeney May 29, 2024. His 14 total bases were the most by an OKC player since Keibert Ruiz in 2021...He paces all PCL players with 69 hits this season, while ranking second with 125 total bases, third with a .995 OPS and 42 runs, tied for third with 13 home runs and 29 extra-base hits, fourth with a .325 AVG, tied for fourth with 42 RBI and fifth with a .590 SLG...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 238 RBI and 67 home runs.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland notched his fifth multi-hit outing in his last six games Sunday, going 2-for-4 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base. Since May 27, Freeland is batting .414 (12x29) with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and nine runs scored...He also extended his on-base streak to 18 games - the longest by an OKC player this season...Freeland ranks second in the league with 19 doubles, tied for second with 44 RBI, tied for third with 62 hits and 36 walks and fifth with 40 runs scored.

Rehab Clinic: Five of Sunday's nine innings were covered by pitchers on Major League Rehab Assignments. Emmet Sheehan made his first appearance with OKC and started, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts. He retired the first eight batters he faced, throwing a total of 39 pitches (27 strikes)...Edgardo Henriquez pitched in his second game with OKC, tossing a scoreless seventh inning and walked two batters...Michael Kopech made his ninth appearance with OKC and issued one walk and recorded a strikeout in the eighth inning...A total of six players - all pitchers - have suited up for OKC on ML Rehab Assignments this season.

Around the Horn: Chris Okey reached base five times Sunday, going 4-for-4 with four RBI, two doubles and a walk. It was his second four-RBI game of the season (April 4 vs. El Paso) and was his fourth career four-hit game...Austin Gauthier went 3-for-5 Sunday and scored four runs - the most by a Comets player in a game this season. He also tallied three hits in one game for the first time since June 26, 2024 at Reno...Steward Berroa recorded his first three-hit game with OKC Sunday and is 7-for-17 over his last four games and has hit safely in six of his last seven games (10x28)...Entering tonight, the Comets have lost four straight home series openers.







