Rainiers Snap Seven-Game Win Streak in 6-2 Loss to Aviators

June 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (27-31) snapped their seven-game win streak on Tuesday, falling 6-2 to the Las Vegas Aviators (35-22). Las Vegas scored four of their six runs on three home runs, tying the most the Rainiers have allowed in a game this season.

The Aviators broke the ice by scoring in the first inning. Darrell Hernaiz slapped a leadoff single to right field to start the game. Rainiers starter Logan Evans was able to retire the next two batters before Colby Thomas hit a single on the ground through the hole on the left side to drive in Hernaiz, putting the Aviators on top 1-0. Evans issued a walk to Max Muncy before getting Carlos Cortes to ground out to retire the side.

After Evans struck out three following a leadoff walk in the second inning, the Aviators scored again in the third inning. Seth Brown led off the inning with his sixth home run in seven games with the Aviators, doubling the Aviators' lead to 2-0. After Brennan Milone popped out, Colby Thomas singled and Max Muncy doubled him home, giving Las Vegas a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Tacoma broke through in the fourth inning after stranding runners in scoring position in the second and third innings. Tyler Locklear led off the inning with a triple off the top of the left field wall, his first of the year and sixth of his career. Austin Shenton brought him in on an groundout to the shortstop, getting the Rainiers their first run, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

Trent Thornton entered the game in the fifth inning for his second Major League rehab appearance with Tacoma. Brown homered to start the frame, hitting his seventh of the season and second of the game, returning the Aviators' lead to three runs at 4-1.

The Rainiers went down in order in the fifth inning but scored in the sixth inning. After Aviator reliever retired the first two batters of the inning, Rhylan Thomas ripped a solo home run to right field, his second in as many games and third of the season to get the Rainiers within 4-2. Shenton and Spencer Packard drew walks after the home run but did not score.

Las Vegas scored the final runs of the day in the seventh inning. Hernaiz drew a walk to start the frame. Two batters later, Colby Thomas homered to right field, extending the Aviators' lead to 6-2.

Jesse Hahn and Adonis Medina faced the minimum over the final two innings of the game. Hahn tossed a perfect eighth inning, striking out one. Medina walked the leadoff batter in the ninth but induced a double play ball from Brown and a groundout from Milone to retire the side.

Las Vegas starter Mason Barnett picked up his third win of the season, allowing one run on two hits over 5.0 innings on Tuesday. Logan Evans took his second loss, allowing three runs on five hits, walking two and striking out four over 4.0 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tyler Locklear recorded his first triple of the season and sixth of his career on Tuesday...the Rainiers have hit nine of their 11 triples since May 1, tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A in that span. Rhylan Thomas hit his third home run of the season and second in as many games on Tuesday, the first time he has homered in back-to-back games in his career...Thomas is the fifth different Rainier to homer in consecutive games this season. Austin Shenton extended his on-base streak to 14 games with his walk in the second inning...his 14-game streak is his longest of the season and the Rainiers' eighth-longest streak this season. The Rainiers' first four batters in the lineup did not record a hit on Tuesday, marking the second time this season that the first four in the lineup did not record a hit, joining the game on April 8 against Sacramento.







