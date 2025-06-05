Rainiers Score Two Runs in the Ninth to Walk-Off Las Vegas 5-4

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-31) had lost all seven games they played against the Las Vegas Aviators (35-23) entering Wednesday night. That streak came to a close as the Rainiers pulled off their fifth walk-off victory of the season, scoring a pair of runs in the ninth inning to rally from down 4-3 and walk off the Aviators 5-4 for their fifth walk-off win of the season.

Las Vegas jumped out to the early lead by scoring a run in the first inning. Darrel Hernaiz drew a walk against Rainiers' starter Logan Gilbert, who made his second Major League rehab start. Seth Brown followed with a single, putting runners at first and second. After Gilbert struck out Colby Thomas, Hernaiz stole third base. Carlos Cortes lifted a fly ball to center field, allowing Hernaiz to score on the sacrifice fly to give the Aviators the 1-0 lead. Jhonny Pareda was called out on strikes to retire the side.

The Aviators plated another run in the second inning. Daniel Susac poked a leadoff single into center field. Alejo Lopez hit into a fielder's choice, retiring Susac at second base for the first out of the inning. Brennan Milone singled to center field, getting Lopez to third base. A wild pitch from Gilbert allowed Lopez to score, doubling the Aviators' lead to 2-0. Gilbert allowed a single to Hernaiz with two outs, but stranded runners on the corners.

The Rainiers scored their first run of the night in the bottom of the second inning. Austin Shenton was hit by a pitch with one out. After Spencer Packard flied out for the second out, Jack López was also hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. A walk to Samad Taylor loaded the bases for Rhylan Thomas. Las Vegas starter Luis Morales then threw a wild pitch that allowed Shenton to score, getting the Rainiers on the board, trailing 2-1. Thomas drew another walk to load the bases again, but Harry Ford was called out on strikes to end the inning.

The heart of the Rainiers' order produced another run in the bottom of the third inning. Dominic Canzone led off the inning with a double that bounced off the center field wall, which Las Vegas center fielder Seth Brown misplayed, allowing Canzone to take an extra 90 feet and get to third base. Tyler Locklear promptly singled him home to tie the game at two. Morales sat down the next three Rainiers to finish the frame.

After Gilbert hit the first batter of the fourth inning, Blas Castaño entered the game in relief of Gilbert, who allowed two runs on five hits, walking one and striking out two over 3.0+ innings.

Castaño held Las Vegas scoreless until the sixth inning when the Aviators scored a pair of runs. Lopez singled to lead off the inning. Castaño then got Milone to fly out and struck out Cooper Bowman to get the first two outs of the frame. The Aviators scored both runs with two outs as Hernaiz singled in a run and Brown doubled to bring Hernaiz in, putting the Aviators on top 4-2.

Tacoma got one run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Taylor grounded out to first base, Thomas slapped a single to left field, his first hit of the game after drawing a pair of walks. Harry Ford worked an 11-pitch at-bat and singled to right-center field to advance Thomas to third base. Canzone followed with a ground out to the second baseman that scored Thomas, trimming the deficit to 4-3. Ford advanced to second base on the play but would be stranded there as Locklear struck out for the third out of the inning.

Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Rainiers had the top of the order due up. Samad Taylor was hit by a pitch and stole second base, advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher Pareda. A wild pitch allowed Taylor to score to tie the game at four. Harry Ford drew a one-out walk and scored from first base as Dominic Canzone roped a double to the right field wall to give the Rainiers their fifth walk-off victory of the season, beating Las Vegas 5-4, their first win over the Aviators this season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Wednesday's victory marked the fifth walk-off win for Tacoma this season, tied for the fourth-most walk-off wins in Triple-A...the fifth walk-off win this year matches the five that the Rainiers tallied in both 2023 and 2024...the last time the Rainiers had more than five walk-off wins was the 2022 campaign when Tacoma totaled eight walk-off wins. The Rainiers were out-hit 10-6 in the victory on Wednesday, marking just the third time this year that Tacoma has won a game when they've been out-hit...the six hits on Wednesday are the second-fewest in a Rainiers' win this season, trailing only the four hits on March 29 in a 3-1 victory over Round Rock, a game Tacoma was out-hit 8-4. Tacoma went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday, marking the fourth time they've won a game with only one hit with runners in scoring position. The Rainiers combined to steal four bases on Wednesday, marking the fourth-straight game they have swiped multiple bags...the four-game streak with multiple steals is tied for the longest in the PCL this year.







