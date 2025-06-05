Ryan Ritter Named PCL Player of the Month

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







After one of the most prolific stretches in team history, Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan Ritter has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for May, it was announced today by Major League Baseball. This comes on the heels of Ritter becoming the first Isotope to claim back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

Ritter played in 24 games during May, and compiled a .381/.445/.918 slash line with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 homers and 31 RBI. During the month, he led all Pacific Coast League players in total bases (89), RBI, slugging percentage, OPS (1.363), tied for first in hits (37), doubles, triples, home runs, second in runs scored (27), batting average, and fifth in on-base percentage.

He launched three home runs on May 25 at Reno, then went deep twice in the club's next contest May 27 vs. Sugar Land, becoming the first Isotopes player to connect on five long balls in a two-game span. Ritter established a club record by recording at least one extra-base hit in 11 consecutive games from May 15-27. He also had 13 multi-hit games during the month, 12 coming after May 15.

In the midst of a thrilling series against Tacoma, Ritter delivered either a game-winning or tying hit in the ninth inning of three-straight games. His walk-off double on May 15 finished a 5-4 victory over the Rainiers before sending the next contest to extra innings with a single. On May 17, Ritter smacked a two-run, game-tying double as Albuquerque scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to stun Tacoma, 7-6.

Ritter's 12 home runs are tied for the third-most in club history for a single month (also: Josh Willingham, May 2005. Scott Seabol (May 2006) and Taylor Motter (July 2021) share the record, each belting 15 in a month. Additionally, Ritter is the seventh Isotope to tally at least 31 RBI during a month, and first since Hunter Goodman, who drove in 33 runs in August 2023.

This marks the second time Ritter has garnered Player of the Month laurels in his pro career, also winning in June 2023 with the Fresno Grizzles (Single-A California League). Furthermore, he has claimed five weekly awards, two coming this season for the Isotopes.

It's the eighth time in team history an Albuquerque player has won PCL Player of the Month. Others include Seabol (May 2006), Ryan McMahon (June 2017), Mike Tauchman (May 2018), Motter (July 2021), and Elehuris Montero, who achieved it twice (May 2023 and July 2024).







