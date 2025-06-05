Alexander Records Second-Straight Quality Start But Sugar Land Loses Late

SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Jason Alexander went 6.0 innings with only two earned runs, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-26) lost a late lead and fell 8-3 against the Sacramento River Cats (29-31) on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Alexander worked quickly in the first, firing a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout on 10 pitches before setting down Sacramento in order in the second on 11 pitches.

Jesús Bastidas led off the bottom of the second with a double down the left-field line and moved up 90 feet on a passed ball. With two outs, Bastidas scored on a wild pitch, as the Space Cowboys scored first and took an early 1-0 edge.

Kenedy Corona cut down Logan Porter trying to go first-to-third by firing a dart to Bastidas at third for an outfield assist in the top of the third, the 18th Sugar Land outfield assist this season, helping Alexander keep the River Cats off the board. In the ensuing inning, Alexander hurled his fourth-straight shutout frame.

Corona cracked an 0-1 changeup past Devin Mann's outstretched glove at third for a lead-off double in the fifth. He then moved up 90 feet on a groundout before Zack Short's sacrifice fly plated Corona as Sugar Land doubled their lead, 2-0.

Sacramento tied the game at two in the sixth with a two-run inning, including a game-tying RBI double from Grant McCray.

However, Sugar Land stole the lead right back as Luis Castro clobbered a 1-1 offering 375-feet to left for a solo shot as the Space Cowboys retook a 3-2 advantage.

Sacramento loaded the bases in the seventh before Brice Eldridge blistered a go-ahead grand slam as Sugar Land fell behind, 6-3. The River Cats added two more in the ninth, and nine of the final 10 Space Cowboy hitters were retired, leading to Sugar Land's 8-3 defeat.

NOTABLE:

- Jason Alexander spun his second-straight quality start with 6.0 innings of two-run ball on Thursday with two walks and three strikeouts. Alexander's changeup was his highest used pitch at 37%, and he generated seven whiffs on 19 strikes, a 37% whiff rate. Alexander has only allowed three earned runs in 16.0 innings of work since signing with Sugar Land on May 18.

- With a single on Thursday, Brice Matthews is currently on a 13-game on-base streak, going 20-48 (.417) with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and 13 runs scored.

- Luis Castro's solo homer in the sixth was his fourth of the season and first home run since May 24 against the Las Vegas Aviators.

- Luis Guillorme extended his on-base streak to eight games with two singles. Over his on-base streak Guillorme has a double, a homer, six RBI, eight walks and three runs. Thursday was also Guillorme's seventh multi-hit game of the year.

- With a double and a single on Thursday, Kenedy Corona recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Game four of Sugar Land's six-game series versus the Sacramento River Cats continues Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP AJ Blubaugh takes the mound opposite Sacramento starter RHP Trevor McDonald. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







