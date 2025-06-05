OKC Comets Game Notes - June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces (29-30) at Oklahoma City Comets (34-25)

Game #60 of 150/First Half #60 of 75/Home #33 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Bryce Jarvis (1-0, 4.55) vs. OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-2, 6.86)

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark trying to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season after back-to-back one-run losses to open the series...Oklahoma City has lost a season-high three straight games twice this season, including most recently May 18-21...The Comets trail, 2-0, in the current series and have not opened a series with three straight losses since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land.

Last Game: Trey Mancini hit a three-run home run for the Reno Aces with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning as the Aces came back to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-5, Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets entered the ninth inning leading, 5-3, before two walks set the stage for Mancini's go-ahead home run out to left field. Reno had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Tristin English. Oklahoma City answered with three runs in the second inning including a RBI single by Austin Gauthier and a two-run single by Nick Senzel. The Aces tied the score at 3-3 with a run in the fourth inning before the Comets broke the tie via a RBI groundout by Gauthier in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City later took a two-run lead on a sacrifice fly by Senzel in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-2) makes his eighth start of the season with OKC...He most recently pitched May 30 in Las Vegas, allowing four runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning with three walks and one hit by pitch and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-7 loss. He threw 31 pitches with only 12 strikes and retired just two of eight batters faced while matching the shortest start of his career...He has allowed a combined 18 runs on 16 hits over his last three starts (7.0 IP). Prior to that, Jarvis had logged a 3.48 ERA this season and was holding opponents to a .205 batting average...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Aces: 2025: 0-2 2024: 4-8 All-time: 47-41 At OKC: 29-21 The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...Entering tonight, Reno has now won seven straight games against OKC going back to last season, as well as nine of the last 10 meetings. The Aces have also won their last four games in Bricktown.

The Amazing Race: With losses by both league-leading Las Vegas and second-place Oklahoma City last night, the Comets remain 1.5 games behind Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with 16 games remaining in the first half. However, third-place Sugar Land won Tuesday against Sacramento and now trails Las Vegas by 2.0 games and OKC by a half-game...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators having won last week's series in Las Vegas, 4-2. The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

Hold on Loosely: Last night the Comets suffered their third loss of the season when leading after eight innings (25-3). However, it was the first time Oklahoma City lost a home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when leading after eight innings since Sept. 18, 2021 against Round Rock. OKC led that game, 5-4, in the ninth inning before Round Rock scored four runs to win, 8-5. Between 2023-24, OKC went a combined 140-2 when leading after eight innings...In each of the team's three losses when leading after eight innings this season, the Comets led by at least two runs but gave up a game-tying or go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning, including two times with two strikes. Yesterday was the fifth overall time this season an opponent tied or took the lead when down to their final out...Last night, OKC was charged with its 17th blown save of the season - most among all teams in the Minors. The team has six losses when leading after seven innings this season (25-6) after accruing just one such loss last year (67-1). During the team's current 12-16 stretch which began May 3, the Comets have led in the eighth inning or later in six of those 16 losses...Wednesday marked the 19th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets, with OKC falling to 10-9 in those games...The Comets lost a second straight one-run game and fell to 12-9 in those close contests this season - tied for the second-most one-run games in the PCL this season.

Krush Groove: The Comets scored five runs Wednesday and have now scored at least five runs in six straight games (56 R) - their longest such streak of the season and longest streak of games with five-plus runs since a six-game stretch June 14-20, 2024 (37 R)...Over Oklahoma City's last nine games, the Comets are batting .347 (118x340) with 17 home runs, 41 extra-base hits and 78 runs, and the Comets are batting .364 (40x110) with runners in scoring position...Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 118 hits, 78 runs, .347 AVG, .429 OBP, .571 SLG and 1.000 OPS. The Comets have tallied at least 13 hits in six of the nine games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland singled and drew a walk as he extended his on-base streak to 20 games - the longest by an OKC player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league. He is one of nine PCL players with an on-base streak of at least 20 games this season and the on-base streak is also the longest of Freeland's professional career, surpassing a 16-game streak May 21-June 8, 2023 with High-A Great Lakes. It is also the longest on-base streak by a Comets player since Andre Lipcius reached base in 28 straight games Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Freeland is batting .371 (13x35) over his last eight games with 10 RBI and nine runs scored...Freeland ranks second in the league with 19 doubles, tied for second with 45 RBI and 39 walks, fifth with 63 hits and 36 walks and tied for fifth with 40 runs scored.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward was held without a hit Wednesday, snapping his six-game hitting streak during which he went 14-for-27 (.519) with 10 extra-base hits, including six homers, 10 RBI and nine runs...His six homers since May 29 lead all players in the full-season Minors or Major Leagues and he has two multi-homer games during the stretch...Ward paces the PCL with 71 hits and 133 total bases, ranks tied for second with 31 extra-base hits and 44 runs scored, third with 15 homers and a .599 SLG, fourth with 44 RBI, a .320 AVG and .996 OPS...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 240 RBI and 69 home runs.

Home Less: With last night's loss, the Comets are 1-4 in the last five home games, 2-7 over the last nine home games, 3-8 over the last 11 home games and 5-11 over the last 16 home games...The Comets have lost five straight home series openers and have now started back-to-back home series with two losses...During the current 2-7 stretch, OKC has allowed at least five runs in every game, with opponents tallying at least six runs in eight of the nine games, including each of the last five in a row. Over those nine games, the OKC pitching staff has a 7.33 ERA (66 ER/81.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 68 runs and 89 hits with opponents batting .287 (89x310) with 11 home runs and 31 extra-base hits. There's been at least one inning of three-plus runs allowed each game and a total of 11 of those crooked numbers...In contrast, the Comets are a league-best 18-9 on the road.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia and Steward Berroa led OKC with three hits each last night. Feduccia scored three of the Comets' five runs as he collected his fourth three-hit game of the season and second in his last three games. He is now 7-for-12 over his last three games. Berroa secured OKC's lone extra-base hit last night as he tallied his second three-hit game in his last three games and over his last six games is 10-for-24 (.417). Coincidentally, both are celebrating birthdays today...Nick Senzel finished last night's game with three RBI for his fifth multi-RBI game with OKC this season and fourth in his last eight games. He has 20 RBI in 22 total games with the Comets...The Comets hit into three double plays last night, marking the fourth time this season OKC hit into at least three in a game and second time in seven games. They've hit into 14 double plays over those seven games.







