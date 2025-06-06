OKC Comets Game Notes - June 6, 2025

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (29-31) at Oklahoma City Comets (35-25)

Game #61 of 150/First Half #61 of 75/Home #34 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Yu-Min Lin (0-3, 4.91) vs. OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-0, 7.71)

Friday, June 6, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim for back-to-back wins to even their series against the Reno Aces when the teams meet for the fourth time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Aces have a 2-1 lead in the series as the Comets try for consecutive home wins for the first time since winning back-to-back games May 7-8 against Albuquerque in OKC...Tonight is Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's and the Comets will take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. The evening honors past and current military personnel and culminates in a postgame fireworks display.

Last Game: Nick Senzel homered in the third inning and the Oklahoma City Comets led the rest of the way in a 5-3 win against the Reno Aces Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Senzel's solo homer gave the Comets a 1-0 edge and Oklahoma City then added three runs in the fourth inning, including a RBI single by Hunter Feduccia. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Senzel drew a walk to bring in a run and Justin Dean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give OKC a 4-0 advantage. The Aces scored two runs in the fifth inning to trim OKC's lead to 4-2. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Austin Gauthier delivered a RBI single to extend the Comets' lead back to three runs. Reno scored one run in the ninth and had the tying runs on with none out, but the next three batters were retired to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) is scheduled to make his first start and second appearance with the Comets, as well as his first game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Funkhouser made his team debut June 1 in Las Vegas and was credited with the win. He pitched 2.1 innings of relief piggybacking Emmet Sheehan's rehab start, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits, including a home run and two strikeouts in OKC's 12-3 victory...Funkhouser signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances and posted a 1-1 record, 4.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 26.0 innings this spring with 24 strikeouts against five walks...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played just five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit between 2020-21.

Against the Aces: 2025: 1-2 2024: 4-8 All-time: 48-41 At OKC: 30-21 The Comets and Aces meet for their first of two six-game series this season and the lone series of 2025 against one another at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will play their second series at Greater Nevada Field July 22-27 during the second half...Reno won the 2024 season series between the teams, 8-4, with the Aces winning seven of the final eight games against OKC, including the last five in a row...The Aces outscored the Comets, 62-53, through 12 meetings in 2024, but OKC outhit the Aces, 104-98...Austin Gauthier led OKC with 14 hits and tied Kody Hoese with a team-best seven RBI...Prior to last season, the last time Reno won a season series against OKC was in 2018 (3-1). Oklahoma City then went 1-0-3 in the next four season series against the Aces before last season's series loss...With yesterday's win, Oklahoma City snapped a stretch of seven straight losses to the Aces, but Reno has still won nine of the last 11 meetings against OKC as well as four of the last five games in Bricktown.

The Amazing Race: Despite Thursday night's win, the Comets were unable to gain ground at the top of the PCL standings as league-leading Las Vegas defeated Tacoma. Second-place Oklahoma City still trails Las Vegas by 1.5 games with 15 games remaining in the first half. However, third-place Sugar Land lost last night against Sacramento and now trails Las Vegas by 3.0 games and OKC by 1.5 games...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Aviators having won last week's series in Las Vegas, 4-2. The Comets also own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Sugar Land as they won two of three games against the Space Cowboys to open the season.

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel reached base three times Thursday and hit his sixth home run in his 23rd game of the season with Oklahoma City, going 1-for-2 with two RBI, a walk, hit by pitch and stolen base. Senzel has back-to-back multi-RBI games and six with OKC since his team debut May 7, including five in his last nine games...He has hit safely in five straight games (7x19) as well as in eight of his last nine games (12x37) with four homers and 14 RBI...His 14 RBI since May 25 are tied with James Outman for most on the team and are tied for second-most in the league during the span...He has 22 RBI over his last 19 games, starting May 13 at Round Rock.

Krush Groove: Oklahoma City scored five runs in a seventh straight game for the team's longest such streak of the season and has scored 61 runs during the stretch, including two games with 12 or more runs. This is the most consecutive games OKC's offense has scored at least five runs in also doing it seven straight games April 21-28, 2024 (73 R) during which OKC scored double-digit runs three times and 17 or more runs twice...OKC last scored five or more runs in more than seven straight games during the 2023 season, doing so during a nine-game stretch May 28-June 7 (68 R)...Over OKC's last 10 games, the Comets are batting .334 (123x368) with 18 home runs, 42 extra-base hits and 83 runs, and the Comets are batting .356 (42x118) with runners in scoring position...Since May 25, the Comets lead all full-season teams in the Minors with 123 hits, 83 runs, .334 AVG, .425 OBP, .974 OPS and rank second with a .549 SLG. The Comets were held to five hits last night - their fewest since May 24 - but have tallied at least 13 hits in six of the 10 games.

Sales Pitch: The Comets limited the Aces to three runs last night and five OKC pitchers combined to strike out 14 Aces batters - the fourth time this season the pitching staff recorded at least 14 K's and the first time since May 23 against Sacramento in OKC...Last night was the third time in the last seven games that the Comets held an opponent to three runs as OKC had allowed at least five runs in each of the other 13 games since May 18. OKC's 130 runs allowed, 169 hits allowed, 6.83 ERA and .288 opponent AVG since May 18 are all second-highest in the league during the 16-game span...The Aces finished with 11 hits last night as opponents have now tallied double-digit hits against the Comets in six straight games, batting .316 (71x225).

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward knocked a single, walked, scored a run and had a stolen base last night...He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .429 (15x35) with 10 extra-base hits, including six home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs and five walks...His six homers since May 29 are tied for the most in the Minors and he has two multi-homer games during the stretch...Ward paces the PCL with 72 hits and 134 total bases, ranks second with 45 runs scored, third with 15 home runs, tied for third with 31 extra-base hits, fourth with 44 RBI, a .596 SLG and .994 OPS...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career RBI and career home run records with 240 RBI and 69 home runs.

Home Less: The Comets improved to 17-16 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with last night's victory, but are 2-4 in the last six home games, 3-7 over the last 10 home games and 6-11 over the last 17 home games after starting the season 11-5 in Bricktown...Last night was the first time since May 10 against Albuquerque (W, 2-1) that the Comets held an opponent to fewer than five runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Entering Thursday, OKC had allowed at least five runs in each of the previous nine home games with opponents tallying at least six runs in eight of the nine games, including five in a row before last night. Including yesterday, the OKC pitching staff has a 6.90 ERA (69 ER/90.0 IP) and has allowed a total of 71 runs and 100 hits with opponents batting .287 (100x349) with 11 home runs and 32 extra-base hits over the last 10 games in Bricktown.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia hit a RBI single, walked and scored a run yesterday. He is now 8-for-15 over his last four games...Feduccia has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 15-for-37 (.405) with five multi-hit games and eight walks, resulting in a .511 OBP.

Around the Horn: Alex Freeland's 20-game on-base streak came to an end Thursday. His on-base streak was the longest by an OKC player this season and the longest of Freeland's professional career...The Comets lead the PCL with 84 stolen bases this season after recording two more Thursday...The Comets have hit into at least one double play in eight straight games, totaling 15 double plays in that span.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.