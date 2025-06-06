Aces Edge Comets, 8-7

June 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Reno Aces hit two home runs to score three runs in the ninth inning as they came back to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-7, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets had just taken the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring two runs on a sacrifice fly and bases-loaded walk to break a 5-5 tie. Then in the top of the ninth inning, the Aces (30-31) scored three runs via a solo home run by Jordan Lawler and two-run homer by Trey Mancini. The Comets (35-26) took a quick lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Ryan Ward. The Aces scored a run in the second inning and added two more in the fourth inning for a 3-2 edge in the back-and-forth game. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Comets went back in front and scored two runs when Nick Senzel was hit by a pitch and Justin Dean drew a walk, each with the bases loaded. Reno regained the lead in the seventh inning before a solo home run by Alex Freeland knotted the score at 5-5 in the bottom of the frame.

Of Note:

-The Aces grabbed a 3-1 series lead with the win and defeated the Comets by one run for the third time in the series...OKC fell to 12-10 in one-run games overall this season with the loss.

-For the second time in the series, the Comets lost when leading after eight innings and Friday marked the team's fourth loss of the season overall when leading after eight innings (26-4). Prior to a 6-5 loss to the Aces Wednesday, the last time OKC lost a home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when leading after eight innings was Sept. 18, 2021 against Round Rock...Friday, Oklahoma City was charged with its 18th and 19th blown saves of the season and Friday was the 20th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets (10-10).

-Ryan Ward hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season and finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI...He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting 17-for-39 (.436) with seven home runs and leads the league with 74 hits overall this season.

-Nick Senzel recorded his sixth RBI in the last three games. He also singled and scored a run as he has hit safely in six straight games (8x22) as well as in nine of his last 10 games (13x40) with 15 RBI.

-Michael Chavis finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a RBI, walk and run scored. He has hit safely in four consecutive games (5x15).

-Oklahoma City scored five or more runs in an eighth straight game for the team's longest such streak of the season (68 R) and longest since a nine-game streak of games with five-plus runs during the 2023 season from May 28-June 7 (68 R).

-Hunter Feduccia picked up a hit and scored a run and is now 9-for-20 over his last five games.

-Alex Freeland hit his seventh home run of the season and is tied with Ryan Ward with 46 RBI - second-most in the PCL. He also drew a walk and his 40 walks are tied for second-most in the league.

